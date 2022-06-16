New Star Wars Collabs on Puzzle & Dragons

Star Wars is coming to Puzzle & Dragons and the latest collaboration involves characters from Luke Skywalker, Yoda, and Han Solo. These characters will be from limited-time Egg Machines, so don't miss your opportunity to add your favorites to your team.
What's Happening:
- Star Wars is coming to Puzzle & Dragons in North America and players are able to pull up one free from the Star Wars Collab Memorial Egg Machine.
- The special admission will be sent in-game mail to players who login during the collaboration duration.
- Once you press the start button in this mail, you will receive a random feature collab character.
Star Wars Collab Memorial Egg Machine Lineup:
★8
- R2-D2 & C-3PO
- Anakin Skywalker
★7
- The Deadliest Bounty Hunter, Boba Fett
- Luke Skywalker
- Han Solo
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Yoda
- Kylo Ren
- Rey
★6
- Leia Organa
- Chewbacca
- Padme Amidala
- Ahsoka Tano
- R2-D2
- C-3PO
- Lando Calrissian
- *The STAR WARS Collab Memorial Egg Machine will be sent to your in-game mail when logging in between the dates of 6/13, 0:00 – 6/26, 23:59 (UTC-8).
- Gifts via in-game mail have expiration dates. After 6/27, 23:59 (UTC-8), the STAR WARS Collab Memorial Egg Machine will become unredeemable.