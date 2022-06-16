New Star Wars Collabs on Puzzle & Dragons

Star Wars is coming to Puzzle & Dragons and the latest collaboration involves characters from Luke Skywalker, Yoda, and Han Solo. These characters will be from limited-time Egg Machines, so don't miss your opportunity to add your favorites to your team.

What's Happening:

  • Star Wars is coming to Puzzle & Dragons in North America and players are able to pull up one free from the Star Wars Collab Memorial Egg Machine.
  • The special admission will be sent in-game mail to players who login during the collaboration duration.
  • Once you press the start button in this mail, you will receive a random feature collab character.

Star Wars Collab Memorial Egg Machine Lineup:

★8

  • R2-D2 & C-3PO
  • Anakin Skywalker

★7

  • The Deadliest Bounty Hunter, Boba Fett
  • Luke Skywalker
  • Han Solo
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • Yoda
  • Kylo Ren
  • Rey

★6

  • Leia Organa
  • Chewbacca
  • Padme Amidala
  • Ahsoka Tano
  • R2-D2
  • C-3PO
  • Lando Calrissian

  • *The STAR WARS Collab Memorial Egg Machine will be sent to your in-game mail when logging in between the dates of 6/13, 0:00 – 6/26, 23:59 (UTC-8).
  • Gifts via in-game mail have expiration dates. After 6/27, 23:59 (UTC-8), the STAR WARS Collab Memorial Egg Machine will become unredeemable.