New Star Wars Collabs on Puzzle & Dragons

Star Wars is coming to Puzzle & Dragons and the latest collaboration involves characters from Luke Skywalker, Yoda, and Han Solo. These characters will be from limited-time Egg Machines, so don't miss your opportunity to add your favorites to your team.

What's Happening:

Star Wars is coming to Puzzle & Dragons in North America and players are able to pull up one free from the Star Wars Collab Memorial Egg Machine.

The special admission will be sent in-game mail to players who login during the collaboration duration.

Once you press the start button in this mail, you will receive a random feature collab character.

Star Wars Collab Memorial Egg Machine Lineup:

★8

R2-D2 & C-3PO

Anakin Skywalker

★7

The Deadliest Bounty Hunter, Boba Fett

Luke Skywalker

Han Solo

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Yoda

Kylo Ren

Rey

★6

Leia Organa

Chewbacca

Padme Amidala

Ahsoka

R2-D2

C-3PO

Lando Calrissian