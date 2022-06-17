Dr. Phillips Center Celebrates African American Artists in Honor of Juneteenth

The Dr. Phillips Center celebrates African artists and showcases with diverse performances in honor of Juneteenth, highlighting African American culture. Here is what was shared in the official press release.

What's Happening:

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts continues to honor and appreciate the incredible contributions African Americans make in the performing arts. In celebration of Juneteenth, the arts center highlights several African American cultural shows, events and musicians across dance, music and entertainment available to the community from June to December 2022.

Beginning this Saturday, June 18, TGaines Entertainment will present a special Juneteenth edition of R&Bingo Powered by ConnectFord. Hosted by comedian The Black Tim Allen, radio host Koiya and DJ Xclusive City, the event will feature four rounds of bingo with R&B and hip-hop hits of the 90’s, 00’s and today. The popular R&Bingo event last appeared at the arts center’s Frontyard Fesitval, presented by AdventHealth in 2021—and this year, it returns in the new Steinmetz Hall.

Continuing the weekend, on Sunday, June 19, Black Theatre Girl Magic’s Facets of Freedom: Juneteenth Celebration will uplift, honor and commemorate the important date with live performances from local artists including Joyful, Step team RYZE, DJ Jaé, Jarred Armstrong, Veryl Jones and Levi Johnson––all in Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater.

Charlyce Simmons and her band are also in Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater on June 25 to bring Giving You The Best That I Got a tribute show to the one and only Ms. Anita Baker. Presented by Simmons Enterprise LLC, CharlyceMusic will perform such classics as Giving You the Best That I Got, Angel, Caught Up in the Rapture and Sweet Love for a show leaving guests uplifted and inspired.

and for a show leaving guests uplifted and inspired. On Sunday, July 3, ESOR Dance Ensemble will bring dancers from all over the Caribbean together to present Our Stories, to embrace their history and traditions through music, movements, colorful costumes and strong heritage. The group originally started in Kingston, Jamaica, by Artistic Director Sandra Rose in 2006. They celebrated six successful seasons in their homeland before taking their talents to Orlando in 2014 to spread their stories through dance and music.

Kicking off the September lineup is Central Florida’s homegrown and internationally known blues-centric soprano Cece Teneal with a performance titled ICONS presented by United Back in CommUNITY, Inc. ICONS will celebrate pioneers for the preservation and advancement of performing arts in our region, featuring the Central Florida Community Arts Orchestra and Choir. The performance will also mark Cece’s second appearance in Steinmetz Hall following Rise & Shine, a performance that brought more than 250 regional artists together for its debut. All event proceeds will benefit CFCArts.

On September 24, the Dr. Phillips Center will proudly present Step Afrika!–the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping. Step Afrika! Is currently ranked as one of the top African American companies in the nation. It blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities; traditional West and South African dances; and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience in the acoustically advanced Steinmetz Hall. The performance itself will be more than a dance show––it will integrate songs, storytelling, humor and audience participation all in a 90-minute performance.

Wrapping up on December 17 is the spectacular and colorful three-time Grammy Award winning Soweto Gospel Choir, who returns to North America to perform HOPE – It’s Been a Long Time Coming in Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater. The special program presented by Dr. Phillips Center will celebrate American and South African artists associated with the struggles for civil rights and social justice throughout their countries’ complex histories.

Both Step Afrika! and Soweto Gospel Choir are part of Dr. Phillips Center’s Freedom Series—celebrating African American artists and showcasing diverse performing arts. Step Afrika! is supported by TD Bank.

Tickets for these shows are available by visiting drphillipscenter.org

TGaines Entertainment presents

R&Bingo: Saturday, June 18, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall | 7 p.m.

Supported by TD Bank

Simmons Enterprise LLC Presents

CharlyceMusic: Giving You the Best That I Got

The Anita Baker Experience: Saturday, June 25, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater | 8 p.m.

ESOR Dance Ensemble presents

Our Stories: Sunday, July 3 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater | 7 p.m.

United Back in CommUNITY, Inc. present

Cece Teneal’s ICONS: Saturday, September 17, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall | 7 p.m.

Dr. Phillips Center presents

Step Afrika!: Saturday, September 24, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall | 7:30 p.m.

Part of the Freedom Series, supported by TD Bank

Dr. Phillips Center presents

Soweto Gospel Choir: HOPE – It’s Been a Long TIme Coming: Saturday, December 17, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater | 4 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Part of the Freedom Series