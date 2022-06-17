Enter to Win a Four Night Disney Cruise From Miami

How would you like to win a free Disney Cruise Line vacation with a four night cruise from Miami? Disney Parks Blog gave us all of the details and how you can enter.

What's Happening:

How does a free four night vacation with Disney Cruise Line sound?

You'll be able to enjoy a tropical vacation with beautiful views, crystal clear water, and white sand beaches all while sailing from Miami.

Now through July 5th, 2022, you can enter to win this magical vacation.

This sweepstakes is for you and up to three guests the opportunity to get aboard the Disney Dream.

You'll sail to Castaway Cay, Disney's private island in the Bahamas.

With lots of on-board entertainment and relaxation all around, as well as many of your favorite characters, world-class entertainment, delicious dining options, and kid-only/adult-only areas, there is so much to love.

Below are all the details on the Disney Cruise Line Vacation Sweepstakes. Visit the website here

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter Sweepstakes between 6/7/22 at 12:00 PM ET and 7/5/22 at 11:59 PM ET. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., who are 18+ at time of entry. Limit one entry per person per day. See Official Rules