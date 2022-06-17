Bring Power to Your Pin Collection with “The Lion King” FiGPiN Styles from Entertainment Earth

FiGPiN is celebrating the beloved animated classic The Lion King with a series of new collectible pins depicting seven characters from the movie.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Hakuna Matata! Bring some Lion King flair to your Disney pin collection courtesy of FiGPiN.

flair to your Disney pin collection courtesy of FiGPiN. A new assortment of the trendy collectibles has debuted highlighting the heroes and villains from this incredible movie. Among the designs are: Mufasa Scar Pumbaa Timon Simba Nala Zazu

These premium hard enamel 3-inch tall FiGPiNs are amazingly detailed and able to stand up with the signature FiGPiN rubber backer stand.

Each design is displayed in front of a backer card and is fully encapsulated in the ultra collectible FiGPiN clear protector case.

This wave of Disney character pins sells for $15.00 each and are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

**Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth**

For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SUNFREE22! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order toys, figures, and more.

The Lion King Mufasa FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00

Features the proud father of Simba and is #851 in the collection

The Lion King Scar FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00

Features Simba's conniving uncle and is #852 in the collection.

The Lion King Pumbaa FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00

Features the jovial warthog and is #853 in the collection.

The Lion King Timon FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00

Features the loyal meerkat and is #854 in the collection.

The Lion King Simba FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00

Features the young cub and is #855 in the collection.

The Lion King Nala FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00

Features the playful cub and is #856 in the collection.

The Lion King Zazu FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00

Features the royal advisor and is #857 in the collection.

What’s Cool About FiGPiN?:

FiGPiNs are a favorite choice among collectors for their amazingly detailed designs and unique structure that allows for wear or display via their stand-up backing.

Additionally, each pin comes with a backer card and is fully encapsulated in a clear protector case and features a unique ID code on the back that provides cool details such as: The Edition Run Sequence number in the edition Artist bio Wave information Manufactured date Rarity scale



