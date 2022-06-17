Bring Power to Your Pin Collection with “The Lion King” FiGPiN Styles from Entertainment Earth

FiGPiN is celebrating the beloved animated classic The Lion King with a series of new collectible pins depicting seven characters from the movie.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Hakuna Matata! Bring some Lion King flair to your Disney pin collection courtesy of FiGPiN.
- A new assortment of the trendy collectibles has debuted highlighting the heroes and villains from this incredible movie. Among the designs are:
- Mufasa
- Scar
- Pumbaa
- Timon
- Simba
- Nala
- Zazu
- These premium hard enamel 3-inch tall FiGPiNs are amazingly detailed and able to stand up with the signature FiGPiN rubber backer stand.
- Each design is displayed in front of a backer card and is fully encapsulated in the ultra collectible FiGPiN clear protector case.
- This wave of Disney character pins sells for $15.00 each and are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
**Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth**
- For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SUNFREE22! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order toys, figures, and more.
The Lion King Mufasa FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00
- Features the proud father of Simba and is #851 in the collection
The Lion King Scar FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00
- Features Simba's conniving uncle and is #852 in the collection.
The Lion King Pumbaa FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00
- Features the jovial warthog and is #853 in the collection.
The Lion King Timon FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00
- Features the loyal meerkat and is #854 in the collection.
The Lion King Simba FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00
- Features the young cub and is #855 in the collection.
The Lion King Nala FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00
- Features the playful cub and is #856 in the collection.
The Lion King Zazu FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00
- Features the royal advisor and is #857 in the collection.
What’s Cool About FiGPiN?:
- FiGPiNs are a favorite choice among collectors for their amazingly detailed designs and unique structure that allows for wear or display via their stand-up backing.
- Additionally, each pin comes with a backer card and is fully encapsulated in a clear protector case and features a unique ID code on the back that provides cool details such as:
- The Edition Run
- Sequence number in the edition
- Artist bio
- Wave information
- Manufactured date
- Rarity scale
More FiGPiN Designs from Entertainment Earth:
- For a limited time, the company is offering a Buy One, Get One 40% Off sale on their assortment of FiGPiN styles including Disney Princesses, Star Wars favorites and more.