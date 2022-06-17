“Gravity Falls” Creator Alex Hirsch Shares Notes From Disney Channel’s Standards and Practices Department

Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch has taken to social media, sharing stories and behind-the-scenes info marking the tenth anniversary since the series debuted back in 2012. As a final treat for fans, he shared some of the humorous yet obviously frustrating notes he received from Disney’s Standards and Practices department.

One last treat. Ever curious about the fights I had with the censors on Gravity Falls? I probably shouldn't share this buttttt here are some REAL NOTES from DISNEY S&P and my REAL REPLIES. You are not prepared #10YearsOfGravityFalls pic.twitter.com/EioKU8gIJJ — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) June 16, 2022

Alex Hirsch, creator of the fan-favorite Disney Channel Gravity Falls , has taken to social media to share a video showcasing some of the comments that he received from the network’s Standards and Practices (S&P) department.

Hirsch even mentioned in his post that he "probably shouldn't share this buttttt here are some REAL NOTES from DISNEY S&P and my REAL REPLIES."

The thread continues and he shared another shorter video with comments from S&P regarding a line from a limerick about “a man from Kentucky” and the insinuated rhyming possibilities from said line.

After more positive fan reactions to the comments from both S&P and Hirsch continued, the Gravity Falls creator shared even more comments and replies as images in lieu of video.

S&P at a TV network is responsible for ensuring programming adheres to the moral, ethical and legal standards of the station it airs on, which can be rather stringent for a network with “Disney” attached to it.

Some of the notes in the main video focus on content that isn’t just offensive or sexually connotative slang, but also the content and subject matter presented in the show, touching on cultural offensiveness or the representation of the show’s gay couple, which Hirsch has previously on several occasions publicly discussed having to fight to show.

Keep in mind, these comments came during the show’s run which began in 2012 running through 2016, prompting notable comments in 2021, when he criticized Disney on social media for selling Pride-related products while censoring LGBTQ representation in its shows.

Disney privately: Cut the gay scene! We might lose precious pennies from Russia & China!



Disney publicly: 🤡 Honk honk we put rainbow bumper sticker on Lightning McQueen today CONSUME OUR PRODUCTS TEENS https://t.co/1eco8YgaoP — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) June 2, 2021

Gravity Falls was a Disney Channel animated series that followed twin siblings Dipper and Mabel Pines. The pair find themselves in for an unexpected adventure when they spend the summer with their great uncle in the mysterious town of Gravity Falls, Oregon. Upon their arrival, Dipper and Mabel's huckster great uncle, Grunkle Stan, enlists the siblings' help in running The Mystery Shack, a tourist trap filled with fake exhibits that overcharges unsuspecting customers. Although Dipper and Mabel quickly discover The Mystery Shack itself is a hoax, they sense there is something strange about their new town and together they begin to unlock the secrets of Gravity Falls.

The show went on to receive critical acclaim, and winning BAFTA and Annie Awards while garnering a massive fan base that exists to this day.

While Hirsch created the show, Gravity Falls, he is still present on several other Disney Channel series, providing his voice to some characters in Amphibia, as well as serving as a creative consultant as well as the voice of King and Hooty on The Owl House. Amphibia recently aired their final episode and The Owl House is about to enter its reduced third season, composed of three 44 minute specials

he is still present on several other Disney Channel series, providing his voice to some characters in as well as serving as a creative consultant as well as the voice of King and Hooty on recently aired their final episode and is about to enter its reduced third season, In 2018, he publicly left Disney and moved over to Netflix to produce both adult and children’s animation content, including creating the adult animated series Inside Job, as well as an unnamed project that is still in development.

as well as an unnamed project that is still in development. Fans and soon-to-be fans of Gravity Falls can still catch the series streaming on both Disney+ Hulu