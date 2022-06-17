This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 20th-24th:
- Monday, June 20 – Guest Host Sean Hayes
- Jenny Slate (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On)
- Cooper Raiff (Cha Cha Real Smooth)
- Musical Guests Weezer
- Tuesday, June 21 – Guest Host Sean Hayes
- Joe Manganiello (Moonhaven)
- Aisling Bea (This Way Up)
- Musical Guest Eddie Benjamin
- Wednesday, June 22 – Guest Host Sean Hayes
- Tessa Thompson (Thor: Love and Thunder)
- Musical Guest Kevin Morby
- Tuesday, June 23 – Guest Host Sean Hayes
- Natalie Portman (Thor: Love and Thunder)
- B. Scott
- Friday, June 24
- TBD
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.