“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Natalie Portman, Jenny Slate and More to Appear Week of June 20th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

 

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 20th-24th:

  • Monday, June 20 – Guest Host Sean Hayes
    • Jenny Slate (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On)
    • Cooper Raiff (Cha Cha Real Smooth)
    • Musical Guests Weezer
  • Tuesday, June 21 – Guest Host Sean Hayes
    • Joe Manganiello (Moonhaven)
    • Aisling Bea (This Way Up)
    • Musical Guest Eddie Benjamin
  • Wednesday, June 22 – Guest Host Sean Hayes
  • Tuesday, June 23 – Guest Host Sean Hayes
    • Natalie Portman (Thor: Love and Thunder)
    • B. Scott
  • Friday, June 24
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.