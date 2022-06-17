This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 20th-24th:

Monday, June 20 – Guest Host Sean Hayes Jenny Slate ( Marcel the Shell with Shoes On ) Cooper Raiff ( Cha Cha Real Smooth ) Musical Guests Weezer

Tuesday, June 21 – Guest Host Sean Hayes Joe Manganiello ( Moonhaven ) Aisling Bea ( This Way Up ) Musical Guest Eddie Benjamin

Wednesday, June 22 – Guest Host Sean Hayes Tessa Thompson ( Thor: Love and Thunder ) Musical Guest Kevin Morby

Tuesday, June 23 – Guest Host Sean Hayes Natalie Portman ( Thor: Love and Thunder ) B. Scott

Friday, June 24 TBD



