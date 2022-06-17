“Main Street Electrical Parade” Celebrates 50 Years of Memories

The Main Street Electrical Parade is a classic that started at Disneyland on June 17th, 1972. It is so nostalgic when you hear that music and it has been a favorite for generations. Disney Parks Blog shared some photos from then to now.
What's Happening:
- 50 years ago today, the beloved Main Street Electrical Parade made its way down Main Street USA at Disneyland Park.
- Over the past five decades, generations have come together to enjoy this parade.
- For many, the first time they saw it was as children and now they are enjoying it with their own children and even, for many, their grandchildren.
- This parade has captured the hearts of guests for over 50 years and that is something to celebrate. That is where the magic of Disney brings people together.
- Here are some photos from then to now.
- If you are not able to see the parade tonight to celebrate 50 years we have you covered. Laughing Place will be streaming live on their YouTube page this incredible parade.