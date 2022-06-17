“Main Street Electrical Parade” Celebrates 50 Years of Memories

The Main Street Electrical Parade is a classic that started at Disneyland on June 17th, 1972. It is so nostalgic when you hear that music and it has been a favorite for generations. Disney Parks Blog shared some photos from then to now.

What's Happening:

  • 50 years ago today, the beloved Main Street Electrical Parade made its way down Main Street USA at Disneyland Park.
  • Over the past five decades, generations have come together to enjoy this parade.
  • For many, the first time they saw it was as children and now they are enjoying it with their own children and even, for many, their grandchildren.
  • This parade has captured the hearts of guests for over 50 years and that is something to celebrate. That is where the magic of Disney brings people together.
  • Here are some photos from then to now.

  • If you are not able to see the parade tonight to celebrate 50 years we have you covered. Laughing Place will be streaming live on their YouTube page this incredible parade.