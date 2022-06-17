“Main Street Electrical Parade” Celebrates 50 Years of Memories

The Main Street Electrical Parade is a classic that started at Disneyland on June 17th, 1972. It is so nostalgic when you hear that music and it has been a favorite for generations. Disney Parks Blog shared some photos from then to now.

What's Happening:

50 years ago today, the beloved Main Street Electrical Parade made its way down Main Street USA at Disneyland Park.

Over the past five decades, generations have come together to enjoy this parade.

For many, the first time they saw it was as children and now they are enjoying it with their own children and even, for many, their grandchildren.

This parade has captured the hearts of guests for over 50 years and that is something to celebrate. That is where the magic of Disney brings people together.

Here are some photos from then to now.