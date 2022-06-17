Mutantkind is Doomed as Marvel Reveals Ancient Eternals Threats for “A.X.E. Judgement Day #1”

The Eternals are waging a war on the X-Men and all mutantkind in a new event series, A.X.E. Judgment Day, hailing from Kieron Gillen. In anticipation of the summer adventure Marvel has given fans a peek at the deadly Uranos and other ancient threats that are coming for our heroes.

What’s Happening:

The Marvel Universe must brace itself for Judgment Day — an upcoming comic event featuring the Avengers, X-Men and Eternals.

— an upcoming comic event featuring the Avengers, X-Men and Eternals. The epic story arc is written by Kieron Gillen and features the grand-scale artwork of Valerio Schiti and color artist Marte Gracia.

A.X.E.: Judgment Day kicks off when the Eternals start a vicious war with their new immortal rivals—the X-Men. The ancient beings will unleash some of the most brutal members of their species including Uranos The Undying.

https://assets.espn.go.com/players/web-player-bundle/next/embed/share.html#id=6307209748112

Imprisoned for millions of years, Uranos—the grand-uncle of Thanos—will be instrumental in the conflict, leading the attack against the new mutant planet of Arakko.

But that’s not the only threat the X-Men will have to face. Marvel has also revealed the The Hex

The madness starts on July 20th!

What They’re Saying:

Kieron Gillen: "The Eternals are the aggressors here. This is the Eternals about to go to war. You get to see the prime Eternals building their armories, working out how they're going to kill people, various plans and kidnappings, and the good Eternals perhaps being a bit more lost. It's preparation for war. That's what it is. I think that's the best way of describing it, as well as being also a really good restatement of what's going on in the Eternals. Because if you haven't read issues one to 12, this is like, 'OK, I don't know anything about Eternals. I don't know, why would [they] be going to war? Who are they even?' It's that as well. This is the preparation of the war happening and everything you need to know going in."

A.X.E.: Judgment Day #1 (Of 6)

Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Valerio Schiti

Colors by Marte Gracia

Letters by VC’s Clayton Cowles

Cover by Mark Brooks & Sabine Rich

On Sale July 20th

More Marvel Comics: