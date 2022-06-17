“Turning Red” Manga Adaptation Coming in 2023 from Viz Media

Turning Red is turning into a manga! That’s right, according to Variety, Pixar’s coming-of-age animated feature will be getting the manga treatment next year.

What’s Happening:

The manga adaptation of Turning Red is currently in preparation and will be launched in the second quarter of 2023 by Viz Media.

is currently in preparation and will be launched in the second quarter of 2023 by Viz Media. The Domee Shi-directed original film premiered on Disney+

The comic, authored by Dirchansky and drawn by KAlfee, tweaks the focus towards the band and has the title Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red: 4*Town 4*Real: The Manga .

. Viz says it “takes you behind the music of Canada’s greatest nineties boy band, 4*Town.”

The official synopsis reads: “4*Townies are hyped to see 4*Town performing their favorite hits live, but how will Canada’s greatest boy band spend the day leading up to their epic Toronto concert? Hang with Robaire, Jesse, Tae Young, Aaron T, and Aaron Z as they enjoy a rare break in their busy schedules! Jesse and Tae Young embrace their artistic side and visit a ceramics museum, Aaron T gets his fashion on at the mall, and Aaron Z and Robaire stay in the dance studio to master their moves before the sold-out show. Only the realest fans deserve to get this up close and personal with Tween Beat Magazine’s Hottest Band of the Year!”

Viz Media is the largest publisher, distributor and licensor of manga and anime in North America, and you can expect this new manga from them sometime in mid-2023.

Turning Red is now available to be streamed on Disney+.