Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration Now Underway Through August 7th

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration is now underway through August 7th, inviting guests to experience summer as if they were in Dolly’s own backyard!

What’s Happening:

Dollywood’s Sweet Summer Nights returns bigger, brighter and bolder with even more drones lighting up the night sky, high above the Pigeon Forge park. A first-of-its-kind within the industry, the guest favorite is back with a show that combines 500 high-tech drones, with a world-class fireworks show designed to put an exclamation point on the evening.

As part of the Sweet Summer Nights experience, a DJ and energetic dancers bring fun to the streets of Wildwood Grove during two dance parties that ensure every member of the family is on their feet. As the party nears its finale, the celebration takes to the sky as the drones launch into the air for an unforgettable experience.

Returning to Dollywood for the first time since 2017, Gazillion Bubble Show Aurora is back to deliver a mesmerizing burst of excitement to guests in Dolly Parton’s Celebrity Theater. The show provides many moments where guests will be enveloped by “gazillions” of bubbles for a fun and unpredictable experience that captivates the entire family.

Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration features many fun ways for guests to interact with water during their day at Dollywood. All-new interactive shows, Liquid Beats and Hydro Jive Junction, will have guests splashing and singing along during refreshing performances. Guests can cool off on a hot summer day in the wonderful garden hose fountain installation found in Market Square during Liquid Beats. This interactive performance brings together dozens of garden hoses to create a fountain that delivers bursts of cooling excitement to guests of all ages. During Liquid Beats, a landscaping-themed percussion troupe maintains the natural beauty of the Smokies, as they bring this new entertainment vision to guests.

In Jukebox Junction, Hydro Jive Junction features a musical maintenance worker trying to repair a faulty fire hydrant. Dancing ensues as the fire hydrant turns into a refreshing sprinkler for guests to enjoy, as the cast sings and dances to familiar favorites such as “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Splish Splash.”

Music is the soundtrack of our lives, especially during a summer family road trip. Dollywood's Entertainment Team brings to life the road trip "vibe" and takes guests on a summertime journey with the return of Good Vibes and its playlist of summer road trip classics. The Tones and Wild Roots Band also have summer playlists that will have families wanting to hit cruise control and sing along.

An authentically-Southern summer greets guests as soon as they enter the park. The Dollywood entry statement in front of Showstreet Palace Theater welcomes guests with themed decor, including the all-new Kite Sky. Throughout the park, colorful outdoor decor and experiences will immerse guests in simple southern sweetness. These brand-new, larger-than-life activities, including Jumbo Backyard Games, Parachute Play Party, Noodle Takeover! (a dazzling array of suspended pool noodles hanging in the summer sky) and more, allow parents to relive beloved childhood pastimes while creating new memories with their own children. The Bubble Foam Zone will cool guests off on the hottest of summer days by covering families head to toe in a giant, bubble-filled plaza.

Dollywood’s Culinary Team is cooking up summertime favorites full of flavor. Fried fish and hushpuppies, BBQ pork nachos, Southern-fried corn and an open-faced grilled cheese are just a few of the savory items guests can enjoy during the festival. Sweet treats include peanut butter candy liege waffles, s’mores funnel cake and an orange Fanta float. Guests will also be able to visit the Food Truck Neighborhood in Adventures in Imagination for a variety of road trip treats.

After the success of the Flower & Food Festival Tasting Pass, the tastes of summer are now available with a similar option for guests. The tasting pass, which can be purchased in the park or online