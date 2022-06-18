Disney Gives First Look at Home Inspiration Concepts for Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney Community

Disney has shared a first look at the design concepts that will inspire the homes in Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney community, which is in development in California’s Coachella Valley.

What’s Happening:

With the rich history, culture and boundless beauty of California’s Coachella Valley for inspiration, DMB Development worked alongside the architectural design firm, WHA, with creative insight from Walt Disney Imagineering, to develop several inspirational home concepts that builders can use to craft the homes in the community.

Before home building begins, officials in the City of Rancho Mirage will review the Cotino community’s Preliminary Development Plan including these home design inspirations and a collection of home floor plans. The plans submitted are not intended to be actual homes; they are meant to be representative inspiration of the types of homes and designs that builders will offer in the Cotino community.

Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney community, will feature the attention to detail, unique amenities and special touches consumers come to expect from Disney. When it begins to welcome residents – scheduled for 2024 – this vibrant community will welcome homeowners of all ages.

At least one section will be expressly for residents 55+.

Sales are scheduled to begin in early 2023.

More locations for Storyliving by Disney master-planned communities are being explored in the U.S. The Coachella Valley, an area brushed by history, was a natural first place to start. Walt and Lillian Disney handpicked the valley for a retreat for renewal and rejuvenation.