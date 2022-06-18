Trailer For “LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation” Due To Be Released June 21

It wasn’t just toys and video games announced during this year’s LEGO Con 2022 earlier today, fans were also teased with the promise of the trailer for the anticipated Disney+ special, LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation.

Tune in Tuesday for the debut of the LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation trailer, an Original special, streaming August 5 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/VZ2IWUvLFm — Star Wars (@starwars) June 18, 2022

What’s Happening:

As part of the festivities of LEGO Con 2022, LEGO revealed that the trailer for the new LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation , an original special coming straight to Disney+, will be dropped on Tuesday, June 21st.

, an original special coming straight to Disney+, will be dropped on Tuesday, June 21st. Shortly after they showed it during LEGO Con, the trailer for the trailer was posted directly on to the official Star Wars Account above.

Coming directly to Disney+ LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation will reportedly take place after Episode 9, and see Rose, Rey, Finn, Poe, and Chewbacca taking a vacation after defeating Emperor Palpatine.

will reportedly take place after Episode 9, and see Rose, Rey, Finn, Poe, and Chewbacca taking a vacation after defeating Emperor Palpatine. According to the panel that announced the new special, the characters will discover throughout the feature that other Star Wars characters have tried to take vacations, which apparently did not go well.

The new special will also feature a slew of Star Wars favorites, including including C-3PO, Lando, Boba Fett, Rey, Poe, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rose, Jabba the Hutt, Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, Finn, Han Solo, Leia, and Palpatine. Characters Wick Cooper and Valeria from LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures are also set to make an appearance.

Musical numbers are said to be peppered throughout the special, including a cameo from none other than Weird Al Yankovic, who will be providing the voice for a character named Vic Vankoh.

The Disney Parks Panel during Star Wars Celebration 2022 confirmed that this new Disney+ Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Walt Disney World

LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation is set to arrive on Disney+ on August 5th.