Happy Father’s Day! Father and Daughter Share Bond of Working Together at Walt Disney World

On this Father's Day, Disney Parks Blog shares two remarkable cast members that happened to be father and daughter.

What's Happening:

Stuart and Brogan are cast members at Walt Disney World

Brogan shares that one of her first memories of photography was taking photos at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Her father, Stewart, has had a lifelong appreciation for photography and gave her his camera and told her to go for it.

Their shared love of Disney and photography landed them both jobs as EPCOT

As Brogan says, "This is literally my dream job. But what makes it even better is that I get to work with my dad."

"I’ve been doing photography all my life," Stuart notes. "My dream job was to be a Disney photographer, and here I am living my best life with my daughter in ways you can’t imagine."

Stuart's journey with Disney also began as a guest. When he visited the Magic Kingdom

Years later, the family moved to Florida, and Brogan was the first one to start as a PhotoPass photographer.

Stewart continued to support her and before she had finished her Disney PhotoPass training, he was there.

During a training exercise in EPCOT when she was taking photos of guests, Brogan recalls, "He pretty much made sure the whole line knew he was my father." When it was his turn for Brogan to snap his picture, he asked for countless photos… with Brogan’s mom, a Disney PhotoPass Coordinator, and many other guests all watching. To this day, Stuart still cherishes one of the photos taken during this training session.

When her dad joined the Disney PhotoPass team, she was proud to support him in the same way he supported her.

She loved seeing the excitement of doing what he loved and being able to interact with guests.

They also love that they're able to work together and do what they love at EPCOT.

Her dad is able to give tips on photography and helps with the best techniques. As Brogan wisely shares, "Being able to reach out to him is an incredible thing, because you never know what wisdom you can get from a parent."

Keep an eye out for Brogan and Stuart next time you are at EPCOT.