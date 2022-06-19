Special Edition of “2020” on the Making of “Elvis” a Drama Starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks

According to ABC News, on June 21st there will be a special edition of 20/20 on the making of Elvis, which will star Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.
What's Happening:
- ABC News is presenting a special edition of 20/20 called Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20 and will air on Tuesday, June 21st (10:00–11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and then the next day on Hulu.
- This drama Elvis will star Austin Butler and Tom Hanks and will premiere on June 24th.
- Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20 follows along as ABC News contributor Chris Connelly visits Graceland, Elvis’ home in Memphis, Tennessee, and explores his life’s legacy.
- There will be exclusive interviews with Presley’s surviving family, which include his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley; his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, and his granddaughter, Riley Keough.