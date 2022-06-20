“Captain America: The First Avenger” Assistant Director Glen Trotiner Dead at Age 65

According to Deadline, Glen Trotiner, who was first or second assistant director on multiple films, including Captain America: The First Avenger, has passed away at the age of 65.
- Trotiner died June 16th in New York, but other details were not available.
- A graduate of the Directors Guild of America Training Program, he worked on more than 100 movies and television shows during a four-decade career as an assistant director and/or co-producer, most recently working on Morbius and Gotham.
- A Bronx native, Trotiner’s first gig as an AD was on the 1987 thriller The Untouchables, which starred Kevin Costner, Sean Connery, Robert De Niro and others.
- He went on to work as second AD on films including Biloxi Blues, Awakenings, Last Exit to Brooklyn and the 1996 blockbuster Independence Day.
- “Like many things in my life, being in the right place at the right time, and capitalizing on the situation, yielded huge results,” he told UAlbany magazine in an interview.
- Trotiner held a seat on the Directors Guild of America Training Program’s Board of Trustees for more than 25 years, the longest of any board member, and also taught workshops at his alma mater SUNY Albany.
- “Even though I didn’t pursue a traditional career in teaching, it’s never been far from my heart,” he said in the UAlbany interview. “So many great teachers are amazing storytellers.”
- He is survived by a sister and a niece.
- A funeral was scheduled to be held today in New Jersey.
- Trotiner’s family asked that donations be made to blanketsofhope.com or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.