LG’s Star Wars C2 OLED TV Goes on Sale Tomorrow

Star Wars fans will soon have an all-new dimension in which to experience the grandeur of the galaxy. According to CNET, LG is releasing a special edition of its 65-inch C2 OLED TV that's tailor-made for Star Wars fans.

What’s Happening:

The Galactic Empire-styled TV was revealed on the show floor of Star Wars Celebration last month, and will be available exclusively from LG's site

The TV will retail for $2,999 compared to the standard model which costs $2,100.

This edition of the C2 features a Star Wars-inspired on-screen menu system, aesthetics and packaging that features Darth Vader. It also comes loaded with exclusive galleries of Star Wars content — from original, illustrated storyboards to posters of iconic scenes.

The Star Wars C2 will include a themed Magic Remote, and its user interface will mimic the look of a lightsaber.

C2 will include a themed Magic Remote, and its user interface will mimic the look of a lightsaber. There will be only 501 units released in the US – a reference to the real-world cosplay group and Vader's elite stormtrooper unit in-universe – and each TV will include a numbered certificate of authenticity.