Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends Series Apocalypse Figure Pre-Order Starts Tomorrow, June 21

Hasbro Pulse is reminding fans everywhere that the Marvel Legends Series figure of X-Men’s Apocalypse is set to be available pre-order starting tomorrow, June 21st.
What’s Happening:
- Hasbro Pulse has taken to their official Twitter account to remind fans everywhere that the new Marvel Legends Series figure of X-Men’s Apocalypse will be available for pre-order tomorrow, June 21st, starting at 1:00 PM ET.
- They also took a moment to remind fans that more Marvel Legends content is revealed on the 20th of every month, and that fans should be looking forward to July’s announcement.
- Apocalypse launches an offensive against humankind in pursuit of a world where mutants rule—and only the strong survive.
- The Marvel Legends Series Apocaplyspe Includes the figure and 3 accessories.
- Fans can enjoy this 6-inch-scale Marvel’s Apocalypse figure, inspired by the character from the Marvel Age of Apocalypse X-Men comics series.
- Marvel’s Apocalypse figure features premium design, detail, and articulation for high poseability and display in a Marvel collection.
This quality 6-inch Legends Series Marvel's Apocalypse figure features multiple points of articulation
- Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures (each sold separately) with comic- and movie-inspired characters, including Jean Grey, Weapon X, and Marvel’s Dark Beast. (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)