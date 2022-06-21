Marvel Shares Cover and Trailer for “Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1”

Marvel’s newest celebration of LGBTQIA+ talent and characters arrives tomorrow! Honoring Pride Month, “Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1″ will include seven uplifting and thrilling adventures including a Young Avengers reunion, Asgard’s first Pride, and the debut of a brand-new mutant hero – Escapade! Fans can get their first look at these stories and more in the all-new “Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1″ trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork!
- In the Marvel’s Voices tradition, this diverse collection of tales is brought together by a lineup of new and established talent and showcase characters from all walks of life and every corner of the Marvel Universe!
- Here’s a complete list of the stories fans can look forward to this year:
- In last year’s “Marvel’s Voices: Pride,” Steve Orlando and Luciano Vecchio introduced the dreamy mutant hero Somnus, who now stars in the ongoing X-Men series Marauders! New York Times-bestselling author Charlie Jane Anders and artist duo and Eisner-nominated cartoonists Ro Stein and Ted Brandt continues this tradition with the debut of Escapade! Readers will meet this all-new trans mutant super hero in a 20-page adventure that will introduce her career as a super thief and set the stage for her exciting future.
- Valkyrie Rūna puts on the first ever Asgard Pride celebration in television writer and podcaster Ira Madison III and artist Lorenzo Susi Marvel Comics debut.
- Shuster and Eisner-winning writer Andrew Wheeler makes his Marvel debut alongside PATSY WALKER artist Brittney L. Williams in an action-packed story about Marvel’s newest power couple-Hercules and Marvel Boy!
- Rev up your engines for a heart-bending story across space and time in a Moondragon story by Iron Man scribe and lauded TV showrunner Christopher Cantwell and artist Kei Zama.
- Nebula, World Fantasy, and Locus-award winner Alyssa Wong and fan-favorite artist Stephen Byrne reunite the Young Avengers in a story guaranteed to please fans new and old! Byrne will also depict the team in one of the issue’s variant covers!
- Comedy writer Grace Freud (Rick and Morty, the Eric Andre Show) brings her talents to Marvel with a story about the power of responsibility featuring the Marvel Universe’s favorite gay ginger, D-Man! She’s joined by Eisner-nominated artist Scott B. Henderson in his first work for Marvel!
- And writer Danny Lore and artist Lucas Werneck revisit the legacy of Taku and Venomm, two Black Panther characters long left in the closet, in a tale of love and redemption!
- Check out the trailer for “Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1″ below:
- Join the celebration with some of Marvel’s greatest LGBTQIA+ heroes by picking up “Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1″ digitally or at your local comic shop tomorrow!