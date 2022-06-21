Marvel Shares Cover and Trailer for “Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1”

Marvel’s newest celebration of LGBTQIA+ talent and characters arrives tomorrow! Honoring Pride Month, “Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1″ will include seven uplifting and thrilling adventures including a Young Avengers reunion, Asgard’s first Pride, and the debut of a brand-new mutant hero – Escapade! Fans can get their first look at these stories and more in the all-new “Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1″ trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork!

In the Marvel’s Voices tradition, this diverse collection of tales is brought together by a lineup of new and established talent and showcase characters from all walks of life and every corner of the Marvel Universe!

Here’s a complete list of the stories fans can look forward to this year: In last year’s “Marvel’s Voices: Pride,” Steve Orlando and Luciano Vecchio introduced the dreamy mutant hero Somnus, who now stars in the ongoing X-Men series Marauders! New York Times-bestselling author Charlie Jane Anders and artist duo and Eisner-nominated cartoonists Ro Stein and Ted Brandt continues this tradition with the debut of Escapade! Readers will meet this all-new trans mutant super hero in a 20-page adventure that will introduce her career as a super thief and set the stage for her exciting future. Valkyrie Rūna puts on the first ever Asgard Pride celebration in television writer and podcaster Ira Madison III and artist Lorenzo Susi Marvel Comics debut. Shuster and Eisner-winning writer Andrew Wheeler makes his Marvel debut alongside PATSY WALKER artist Brittney L. Williams in an action-packed story about Marvel’s newest power couple-Hercules and Marvel Boy! Rev up your engines for a heart-bending story across space and time in a Moondragon story by Iron Man scribe and lauded TV showrunner Christopher Cantwell and artist Kei Zama. Nebula, World Fantasy, and Locus-award winner Alyssa Wong and fan-favorite artist Stephen Byrne reunite the Young Avengers in a story guaranteed to please fans new and old! Byrne will also depict the team in one of the issue’s variant covers! Comedy writer Grace Freud (Rick and Morty, the Eric Andre Show) brings her talents to Marvel with a story about the power of responsibility featuring the Marvel Universe’s favorite gay ginger, D-Man! She’s joined by Eisner-nominated artist Scott B. Henderson in his first work for Marvel! And writer Danny Lore and artist Lucas Werneck revisit the legacy of Taku and Venomm, two Black Panther characters long left in the closet, in a tale of love and redemption!

Check out the trailer for “Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1″ below: