New 30th Anniversary sPARKling Color Line At Disneyland Paris

Starting this Thursday, there will be some new merchandise items available to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris.

What's Happening:

  • Starting this Thursday, you can purchase the new 30th anniversary sPARKling color line.
  • You can purchase this new headband for 30 euros.
  • Spirit Jerseys cost 65 euros and come in sizes ranging from XS to XXL.
  • Last but not least, a Loungefly Backpack is available for 100 euros.
  • You can purchase these items at Disney Fashion (Disney Village) and Flora's Unique Boutique (Main Street, U.S.A.).