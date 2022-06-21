New 30th Anniversary sPARKling Color Line At Disneyland Paris

Starting this Thursday, there will be some new merchandise items available to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris.
What's Happening:
- Starting this Thursday, you can purchase the new 30th anniversary sPARKling color line.
- You can purchase this new headband for 30 euros.
- Spirit Jerseys cost 65 euros and come in sizes ranging from XS to XXL.
- Last but not least, a Loungefly Backpack is available for 100 euros.
- You can purchase these items at Disney Fashion (Disney Village) and Flora's Unique Boutique (Main Street, U.S.A.).