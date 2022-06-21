SHAQTOBERFEST Coming to the Iconic Queen Mary in Long Beach This Fall

15-time All-Star and basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and ABG Entertainment today announced a partnership with Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, the producers of world-class live events and location-based entertainment experiences including LA’s own Haunted Hayride, for the first-ever SHAQTOBERFEST Halloween event, taking place at the historic Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA this October!

What’s Happening:

Officially open to the public beginning late September through Halloween, the interactive experience will be the ultimate Halloween destination for family-friendly trick-or-treating, ghoulish games, delicious treats, specialty libations, frightfully fun nighttime haunted trails and exciting live entertainment that encapsulates O’Neal’s playful personality.

Located alongside one of Los Angeles’ most haunted landmarks, SHAQTOBERFEST will include six thrilling Halloween-themed areas for guests to explore, each featuring Halloween trails, games, live entertainment, food and beverage vendors and more. The experience will be narrated by O’Neal’s instantly recognizable voice.

Each afternoon will provide family fun trick-or-treat offerings and entertainment for children of all ages who are encouraged to dress in their favorite Halloween costumes. Come nighttime, the energetic lights and music turn on as the witching hour begins, unleashing O’Neal’s ghoulish minions into the haunted trails and midways as the spirits of SHAQTOBERFEST are brought to life.

For more information and to stay up to date on ticket information, activations and location announcements visit Shaqtoberfest.com

What They’re Saying: