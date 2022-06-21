New “Thor: Love And Thunder” Spot Titled “Speech” Released

We are getting close to the opening of Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be hitting theaters on July 8th, 2022. Marvel has released a new spot on their YouTube page for those who are counting down the days.

What's Happening:

Marvel has shared a new look at Thor: Love and Thunder , with this spot titled “Speech.”

, with this spot titled “Speech.” It gives us a little glimpse of what else we have in store when it comes to Thor.

This spot is a minute long and doesn't overlap too much of what we've already seen, but takes a bit of a closer look at Korg and Miek.

Check it out:

Thor: Love and Thunder Synopsis: