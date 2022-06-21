New “Thor: Love And Thunder” Spot Titled “Speech” Released

We are getting close to the opening of Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be hitting theaters on July 8th, 2022. Marvel has released a new spot on their YouTube page for those who are counting down the days.
What's Happening:
- Marvel has shared a new look at Thor: Love and Thunder, with this spot titled “Speech.”
- It gives us a little glimpse of what else we have in store when it comes to Thor.
- This spot is a minute long and doesn't overlap too much of what we've already seen, but takes a bit of a closer look at Korg and Miek.
- Check it out:
Thor: Love and Thunder Synopsis:
- Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced — a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to his surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer. Together, they set out on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance.