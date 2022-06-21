Trailer for “LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation” Premiering August 5th on Disney+

If you are a fan of Star Wars and LEGO, you will be happy to find out that the trailer for LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation is officially out before its August 5th debut on Disney+. If the voice of the new song Scarif Beach Party sounds familiar, it is being performed by the one and only Weird Al Yankovic. Here's what was shared in the official press release.

Summer is here, and the trailer for LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation is about to heat things up! The all-new animated special from Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group and the newest entry in the popular signature branded cross-saga storytelling series that began with LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and continued with LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, will premiere August 5, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, which is set shortly after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, features the voices of Weird Al Yankovic, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and returning cast members from previous LEGO Star Wars specials, and includes the new original song Scarif Beach Party performed by Weird Al Yankovic.

Looking for a much-needed break from stormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn arranges a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxurious Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon. But Finn’s plan to have one last hurrah together quickly goes awry when he’s separated from the group. While searching for his friends, he encounters three Force ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong, helping him to understand that holidays are about more than just having fun. LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation features the voices of: Weird Al Yankovic as Vic Vankoh; Yvette Nicole Brown as Colvett Valeria; Thomas Lennon as Wick Cooper; Paul F. Tompkins as Rad; Dee Bradley Baker as Boba Fett; Ashly Burch as the Tour Droid; Kyliegh Curran as Sidero; Anthony Daniels as C-3PO; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Allie Feder as Sy Snootles; Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker; Ross Marquand as Han Solo; Omar Miller as Finn; Kevin Michael Richardson as Jabba the Hutt; Matt Sloan as Darth Vader; James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi; Kelly Marie Tran as Rose; Helen Sadler as Rey Skywalker; Billy Dee Williams as Lando (Holovid); Matthew Wood as Ben Solo; and Shelby Young as Leia Organa.

