Disney Princess – The Concert Announces Cast for Fall 2022 U.S. Tour

Disney fans can experience the magic of their favorite Princess songs when Disney Princess – The Concert sets off on its Fall tour this October. Disney has announced its talented cast which includes Broadway veterans Susan Egan, Syndee Winters and more.

What’s Happening:

The fan favorite Disney Princess – The Concert has announced the talented cast for its fall 2022 US tour dates.

has announced the talented cast for its fall 2022 US tour dates. Guests and dreamers of all ages will be enchanted by the melodic voices of four princesses as well as one charming prince.

Beginning October 20th in McAllen TX and performing through November 8th in Orlando, FL are: Christy Altomare (Broadway’s original ‘Anya’ in Anastasia) Susan Egan (Broadway’s original ‘Belle’ in Beauty and the Beast , ‘Meg’ in Disney’s animated feature Hercules ) Isabelle McCalla (Broadway’s ‘Jasmine’ in Aladdin ) Syndee Winters (Broadway’s ‘Nala’ in The Lion King , Hamilton )

Beginning November 11th in St. Petersburg, FL, Anneliese van der Pol (That’s So Raven, Raven’s Home, Broadway’s final ‘Belle’ in Beauty and The Beast) will replace Egan in the show for the remaining 2022 dates.

Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala ( Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees ) and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy ( Moulin Rouge, Waitress ) will also join the featured quartet for the entire fall leg.

( ) and enchanting Prince, ( ) will also join the featured quartet for the entire fall leg. As mentioned above, the musical event kicks off October 20th following preview shows at the Minnesota and Utah State Fairs in September. The tour concludes with a two-show finale at the Fabulous Fox in St. Louis, MO.

Tickets and VIP Packages are on sale now.

are on sale now. Please note that the cast is subject to change.

Disney Princess – The Concert Sneak Peek:

Prior to the fall tour, fans will get an exclusive sneak peek on July 9th at BroadwayCon in New York City.

Here the cast will answer questions, share behind-the-scenes stories, and perform a few selections from the show!

For more information, visit the BroadwayCon website.

Disney Princesses at D23 Expo:

Beyond the realm of Broadway and ahead of the tour, the group will also make a special appearance at D23 Expo in September taking place in Anaheim, CA.

More information about the D23 Expo can be found at D23expo.com.

Music, Magic and Memories: