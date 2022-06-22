Disneyland Resort Hotels Offering Up to 20% Off Stays in August & September for Disney Visa Card Members

Disney Visa Card members can make use of special savings on stays for most Sunday to Thursday nights at all three Disneyland Resort hotels from August 7th through September 29th, 2022.

What’s Happening:

Guests will be able to save up to 10% on rooms at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, up to 15% at the Disneyland Hotel, and up to 20% at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

Disney Visa Card members can book now through September 22nd, 2022 and travel must be completed by September 30th, 2022.

Important Details:

Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room at the same hotel for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights during the applicable dates between August 7th, 2022 and September 29th, 2022.

Must mention the offer when booking and use a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card to pay the deposit.

Room types included in this offer are Standard, Premium, Deluxe and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms; and Paradise, Artisan, Junior and Family suites. Not valid for select Concierge rooms or for Signature or Premium suites.

Not valid on previously booked rooms, and offer is nontransferable.

Advance reservations required.

Disney Visa Cardmember must stay in the room.

Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Excludes applicable fees and taxes.

Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room.

Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.

Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.