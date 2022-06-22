Loungefly Launches Disney Princess Sequins Series with Designs Themed to Cinderella and Ariel

If you’re looking for a new collection of accessories to acquire, Loungefly is the place to go as they’ve just launched a delightful Disney Princess Sequins line. The first two character designs feature Cinderella and Ariel.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Loungefly

Dazzling, dreamy and oh so enchanting, the Disney Princess Sequins Series is sure to be a big hit with fans of Disney royalty.

The newest line showcases accessories dedicated to the timeless princesses, Cinderella, detailed by an enamel clock and glass slipper, and Ariel from The Little Mermaid , adorned with green fishtail scales and a Flounder charm to match.

, adorned with green fishtail scales and a Flounder charm to match. The Cinderella mini backpack has proven to be a big hit and sold out quickly, however the wallet remains available.

Loungefly has not announced when the Ariel collection will drop, but hopefully it will be soon. In the meantime, fans can browse the current collection of Disney Loungefly styles that are available on Loungefly.com.

A link to the individual items can be found below.

Cinderella

Exclusive – Cinderella Sequin Flap Wallet – $90.00

Exclusive – Cinderella Sequin Mini Backpack – $40.00