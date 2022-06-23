Disney and Starz Team Up For Streaming Bundle in Latin America

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Disney is teaming up with Starz for a streaming bundle in Latin America.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney and Lionsgate’s Starz have teamed up for a streaming bundle that is targeted for Latin America.
- This promotion is for those who subscribe to Disney+ and Star+. They will be offered combined access to Star+, Disney+ and Starzplay in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
- The latest streaming bundle offer will come since online video platforms have been receiving competition from worldwide tech giants like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+, as well as services like Hulu, Paramount+, HBO Max, and Discovery+.
- Starz Global currently has 24.5 million streaming subscribers, while Disney+ has 137.7 million.
- The partnership comes as Lionsgate paid $4.4 billion in cash and stock in 2016 for Starz.
- The Disney and Starzplay streaming bundle currently offers one tier and price in each of the Latin American markets.
- Once a customer has subscribed, users can download each app onto their devices to access the platform.