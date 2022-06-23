Full Character Line-Up, Specialty Food Menus, Entertainment Schedule and More Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion

Starting tonight, Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion will take over Disney California Adventure. Ahead of that, we’re learning more about what characters guests attending the event will get to meet, what the entertainment line-up for the evenings will be, and more.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion will be held on June 23rd, 28th & 30th from 8:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. Ticket holders already in the park can check in for the event across from the Disney Vacation Club booth near Avengers Campus starting at 3:30 p.m., and those coming just for the event can check in at the main entrance at 5:00 p.m.
- As part of the festivities, guests can experience specialty character meet and greets, photo ops, entertainment, and more throughout the park.
- Take a look at what the night has in store:
Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Character Line Up for 2022
Avengers Campus
- Super Heroes
Buena Vista Street
- Mickey Mouse in Cap & Gown
- Minnie Mouse in Cap & Gown
Cars Land
- Lightning McQueen
- Graduation Tow Mater
Pacific Wharf
- Daisy Duck
- Donald Duck
- Chip ‘n’ Dale (in Cap & Gowns)
Paradise Gardens Park
- Goofy (in Cap & Gown)
- Disney Villains
- Professor Ludwig Von Drake
- The Aristocats
Pixar Pier
- Sulley
- Mike Wazowski
Photo Opportunities
Hollywood Land
- Tickets of the Past Grad Nites, Hyperion Theater Queue
- Grad Nite School Bus, Stage 12 exterior
Paradise Gardens Park
- Oversized Diploma, Obelisk Performance Corridor
- Disney Yearbook Photo, Bountiful Valley Hideaway
Entertainment Schedule
Pep Rally Parade
- Pixar Gate to Guardians Gate – 9:00 p.m., 11:00 p.m.
- Guardians Gate to Pixar Gate – 10:00 p.m.
Suburban Legends
- Palisades Stage
- 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m.
Cars Land
- 60’s Dance Party – 8:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.
- Dance Lessons – 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m, 10:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m.
Hollywood Land
- Graduating Class Dance Party (playlist by Power 106) – 8:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.
Pacific Wharf
- Totally Retro Disco Karaoke – 8:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.
Specialty Food and Beverage Menu Items
Avengers Campus
- Pym Test Kitchen
- Stupendous Sriracha & Bacon Pizza Slice,
- The Behemoth Brownie & Banana Smoothie
- Pumpkin-spiced Cold Brew
- Terran Treats
- It’s like a Unicorn Raspberry Cheesecake Ration
Buena Vista Street
- Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream
- Lemon Bar Sorbet Sandwich
- Willie’s Churros
- Carrot Cake Churro
Cars Land
- Flo’s V8 Cafe
- Mo-Town Meatloaf Sandwich
- Cozy Cone Motel 2: Ice Cream Cones
- Cherry Cone-vertible
Grizzly Peak
- Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail
- Carrot Cake Churro
- Smokejumpers Grill
- Cheeseburger Mac Burger
Hollywood Land
- Churros at Hollywood Land
- Totally! Sour Churro
- Award Wieners
- The OG (bacon-wrapped hotdog)
- Schmoozies!
- All That and a Berry Cereal (milkshake)
- Hollywood Lounge
- I Wanna Be Like… (alcoholic beverage)
- Grunge Libation (alcoholic beverage)
Pacific Wharf
- Pacific Wharf Café
- Gnarly Spinach Artichoke Dip
Paradise Gardens Park
- Corn Dog Castle
- Holla…Deep-fried PB&J
- Churros near Goofy’s Sky School
- Bling Bling Cereal Churro
Pixar Pier
- Señor Buzz Churro
- This Churro is Poppin’
