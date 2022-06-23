Full Character Line-Up, Specialty Food Menus, Entertainment Schedule and More Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion

Starting tonight, Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion will take over Disney California Adventure. Ahead of that, we’re learning more about what characters guests attending the event will get to meet, what the entertainment line-up for the evenings will be, and more.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion will be held on June 23rd, 28th & 30th from 8:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. Ticket holders already in the park can check in for the event across from the Disney Vacation Club booth near Avengers Campus

As part of the festivities, guests can experience specialty character meet and greets, photo ops, entertainment, and more throughout the park.

Take a look at what the night has in store:

Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Character Line Up for 2022

Avengers Campus

Super Heroes

Buena Vista Street

Mickey Mouse in Cap & Gown

Minnie Mouse in Cap & Gown

Cars Land

Lightning McQueen

Graduation Tow Mater

Pacific Wharf

Daisy Duck

Donald Duck

Chip ‘n’ Dale (in Cap & Gowns)

Paradise Gardens Park

Goofy (in Cap & Gown)

Disney Villains

Professor Ludwig Von Drake

The Aristocats

Pixar Pier

Sulley

Mike Wazowski

Photo Opportunities

Hollywood Land

Tickets of the Past Grad Nites, Hyperion Theater Queue

Grad Nite School Bus, Stage 12 exterior

Paradise Gardens Park

Oversized Diploma, Obelisk Performance Corridor

Disney Yearbook Photo, Bountiful Valley Hideaway

Entertainment Schedule

Pep Rally Parade

Pixar Gate to Guardians Gate – 9:00 p.m., 11:00 p.m.

Guardians Gate to Pixar Gate – 10:00 p.m.

Suburban Legends

Palisades Stage

8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m.

Cars Land

60’s Dance Party – 8:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.

Dance Lessons – 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m, 10:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m.

Hollywood Land

Graduating Class Dance Party (playlist by Power 106) – 8:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.

Pacific Wharf

Totally Retro Disco Karaoke – 8:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.

Specialty Food and Beverage Menu Items

Avengers Campus

Pym Test Kitchen Stupendous Sriracha & Bacon Pizza Slice, The Behemoth Brownie & Banana Smoothie Pumpkin-spiced Cold Brew

Terran Treats It’s like a Unicorn Raspberry Cheesecake Ration



Buena Vista Street

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream Lemon Bar Sorbet Sandwich

Willie’s Churros Carrot Cake Churro



Cars Land

Flo’s V8 Cafe Mo-Town Meatloaf Sandwich

Cozy Cone Motel 2: Ice Cream Cones Cherry Cone-vertible



Grizzly Peak

Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail Carrot Cake Churro

Smokejumpers Grill Cheeseburger Mac Burger



Hollywood Land

Churros at Hollywood Land Totally! Sour Churro

Award Wieners The OG (bacon-wrapped hotdog)

Schmoozies! All That and a Berry Cereal (milkshake)

Hollywood Lounge I Wanna Be Like… (alcoholic beverage) Grunge Libation (alcoholic beverage)



Pacific Wharf

Pacific Wharf Café Gnarly Spinach Artichoke Dip



Paradise Gardens Park

Corn Dog Castle Holla…Deep-fried PB&J

Churros near Goofy’s Sky School Bling Bling Cereal Churro



Pixar Pier

Señor Buzz Churro This Churro is Poppin’

