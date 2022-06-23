Full Character Line-Up, Specialty Food Menus, Entertainment Schedule and More Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion

Starting tonight, Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion will take over Disney California Adventure. Ahead of that, we’re learning more about what characters guests attending the event will get to meet, what the entertainment line-up for the evenings will be, and more.

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion will be held on June 23rd, 28th & 30th from 8:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. Ticket holders already in the park can check in for the event across from the Disney Vacation Club booth near Avengers Campus starting at 3:30 p.m., and those coming just for the event can check in at the main entrance at 5:00 p.m.
  • As part of the festivities, guests can experience specialty character meet and greets, photo ops, entertainment, and more throughout the park.
  • Take a look at what the night has in store:

Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Character Line Up for 2022

Avengers Campus

  • Super Heroes

Buena Vista Street

  • Mickey Mouse in Cap & Gown
  • Minnie Mouse in Cap & Gown

Cars Land

  • Lightning McQueen
  • Graduation Tow Mater

Pacific Wharf

  • Daisy Duck
  • Donald Duck
  • Chip ‘n’ Dale (in Cap & Gowns)

Paradise Gardens Park

  • Goofy (in Cap & Gown)
  • Disney Villains
  • Professor Ludwig Von Drake
  • The Aristocats

Pixar Pier

  • Sulley
  • Mike Wazowski

Photo Opportunities

Hollywood Land

  • Tickets of the Past Grad Nites, Hyperion Theater Queue
  • Grad Nite School Bus, Stage 12 exterior

Paradise Gardens Park

  • Oversized Diploma, Obelisk Performance Corridor
  • Disney Yearbook Photo, Bountiful Valley Hideaway

Entertainment Schedule

Pep Rally Parade

  • Pixar Gate to Guardians Gate – 9:00 p.m., 11:00 p.m.
  • Guardians Gate to Pixar Gate – 10:00 p.m.

Suburban Legends

  • Palisades Stage
  • 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m.

Cars Land

  • 60’s Dance Party – 8:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.
  • Dance Lessons – 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m, 10:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m.

Hollywood Land

  • Graduating Class Dance Party (playlist by Power 106) – 8:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.

Pacific Wharf

  • Totally Retro Disco Karaoke – 8:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.

Specialty Food and Beverage Menu Items

Avengers Campus

  • Pym Test Kitchen
    • Stupendous Sriracha & Bacon Pizza Slice,
    • The Behemoth Brownie & Banana Smoothie
    • Pumpkin-spiced Cold Brew
  • Terran Treats
    • It’s like a Unicorn Raspberry Cheesecake Ration

Buena Vista Street

  • Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream
    • Lemon Bar Sorbet Sandwich
  • Willie’s Churros
    • Carrot Cake Churro

Cars Land

  • Flo’s V8 Cafe
    • Mo-Town Meatloaf Sandwich
  • Cozy Cone Motel 2: Ice Cream Cones
    • Cherry Cone-vertible

Grizzly Peak

Hollywood Land

  • Churros at Hollywood Land
    • Totally! Sour Churro
  • Award Wieners
    • The OG (bacon-wrapped hotdog)
  • Schmoozies!
    • All That and a Berry Cereal (milkshake)
  • Hollywood Lounge
    • I Wanna Be Like… (alcoholic beverage)
    • Grunge Libation (alcoholic beverage)

Pacific Wharf

  • Pacific Wharf Café
    • Gnarly Spinach Artichoke Dip

Paradise Gardens Park

Pixar Pier

  • Señor Buzz Churro
    • This Churro is Poppin’
