First Look at Newly Named “The Santa Clauses” Disney+ Series

The “Halfway to the Holidays” fun continues with our first sneak preview of the upcoming Disney+ sequel series, The Santa Clauses.

What’s Happening:

The official name of the series has been announced as The Santa Clauses , and will be a sequel to the three films from The Santa Claus franchise.

, and will be a sequel to the three films from franchise. Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell will reprise their roles as Santa Claus (Scott Calvin) and Mrs. Claus (Carol) alongside new cast members Austin Kane and Elizabeth Allen Dick (Fun fact: Elizabeth is also Tim Allen’s real-life daughter) as Cal and Grace, the two children of Santa and Mrs. Claus.

In addition to the Calvin family, Kal Penn joins the cast of The Santa Clauses playing Simon Choski, a single father, ambitious game inventor and product developer whose visit to the North Pole makes a big impact on the direction of his life. He’s joined by Rupali Redd playing the role of Grace, his angelic daughter with a love for Santa and all things Christmas.

playing Simon Choski, a single father, ambitious game inventor and product developer whose visit to the North Pole makes a big impact on the direction of his life. He’s joined by Rupali Redd playing the role of Grace, his angelic daughter with a love for Santa and all things Christmas. And where would Santa be without his elves? Devin Bright joins the cast as Noel, Santa’s trusted right-hand elf, along with Matilda Lawler as Betty, Santa’s demanding Chief of Staff and job-oriented Elf.

The Santa Clauses is set some time after the events of The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause and picks up with Scott Calvin on the brink of his 65th birthday. Realizing he can’t be Santa forever as he suddenly starts to lose his Santa magic, he sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the North Pole.

is set some time after the events of and picks up with Scott Calvin on the brink of his 65th birthday. Realizing he can’t be Santa forever as he suddenly starts to lose his Santa magic, he sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the North Pole. The Santa Clauses premieres later this year, only on Disney+.