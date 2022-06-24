Halloween and Christmas Seasons Returning to Disneyland Paris

Both the Halloween and Christmas seasons will be returning to Disneyland Paris. For those who have been looking forward to getting into the holiday spirit, your wish has been granted.

The Halloween Festival will be returning to Disneyland Paris on October 1st to November 6th, 2022.

If Christmas is more your style, don't worry, Disney Enchanted Christmas will be merry and bright from November 12th, 2022 to January 8th, 2023 at Disneyland Paris.

30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris:

While at Disneyland Paris, you can enjoy everything that the 30th Anniversary has to offer.

Gardens of Wonder: (According to the Disneyland Paris Website)

Wander through these enchanting new displays specially created for the 30th Anniversary, and you’ll see 30 unique sculptures of Disney Characters bringing a world of magic to life like never before! And make sure you pop by during the day and at night, because these are two very different experiences.

Shiny New Costumes:

Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy can't wait to celebrate our anniversary with you… and to show you their dazzling new outfits!

Disney D-light:

As night falls, prepare to be amazed by a brand-new magical show with spectacular drone light choreography that illuminates the sky over Sleeping Beauty Castle as if by magic!​ ​

Exclusive 30th Anniversary Souvenirs: