New Minnie Mouse Photo Opportunity at Disneyland Paris

When visiting a Disney park, one of the favorite things for many is getting to meet different characters. Photo opportunities are a huge part of what is so magical at Disney, and Disneyland Paris is no exception. If you're a fan of Minnie Mouse, you will love this.
What's Happening:
- If you are visiting Disneyland Paris, there will be a new Minnie Mouse photo opportunity.
- Minnie loves to take Parisian-style photos, just like her friends.
- You can meet Minnie at Studio Theater starting Sunday, June 26th.
- Make sure to also take advantage of seeing your other favorite Disney characters in their shiny new costumes for the 30th anniversary celebration.
- Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy can't wait to see you and celebrate the big anniversary.
- Also don’t miss the opportunity to see Disney D-light. As the night falls, you will be amazed by a brand new magical show with drone light choreography that lights up the sky over Sleeping Beauty Castle.