Tune Into Disney Channel On Sunday For “Disney Summer Magic Quest” at EPCOT

Get ready for a quest unlike anything else. During the World's Most Magical Celebration at Walt Disney World you won't want to miss Disney Summer Magic Quest, premiering this Sunday, June 26th at 7 p.m. on Disney Channel. It will also debut on Disney+ later in the summer. Here is what Disney Parks Blog shared.

What's Happening:

Are you ready for the biggest adventure of the summer?

This Sunday you can see Disney Channel's Zombies 3 stars compete in a race through the neighborhoods of EPCOT in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.

This will be hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown while two teams go head-to-head and challenge at Remy's Ratatouille Adventure in the France pavilion, at the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction in the Wonders of Xandar pavilion, and around Spaceship Earth.

Whoever finishes first will ignite the new nighttime spectacular, Harmonious and be the first ever winner of Disney Summer Magic Quest.

. During the show, stars from Zombies 3 will be a part of an after-hours adventure alone in EPCOT.

They will go behind the scenes with the cast, including Meg Donnelly, Pearce Joza, Kylee Russell, Matt Cornett, and Milo Manheim and give you an inside look into the making of Disney Summer Magic Quest.

You can see a little preview below.