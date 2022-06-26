“Disney+ IRL” Pop-Up Experience Pops Up at Historic El Capitan Theatre

The legendary El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California is playing host to a unique pop-up exhibit celebrating some of the hits that viewers can find on the popular streaming service with “Disney+ IRL.”
What’s Happening:
- To celebrate all things Disney+, a new pop-up exhibit has opened at the legendary El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California that jumps on the trend of scenic backdrops that look great on Social Media.
- Featured in the pop-up exhibit are photo spots showcasing a flashing zoetrope with Doctor Strange, as his film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives on the streamer.
- Recently, America Chavez herself, Xochitl Gomez also visited the new Disney+ IRL exhibit at the El Capitan Theatre which you can see below:
- The Disney+ IRL exhibit is anticipated to be at the El Capitan theatre throughout the summer season.
- This special pop-up exhibit is in great company being showcased at the theatre. In 1989, the Walt Disney Company joined forces with Pacific Theatres and launched a two-year, museum quality restoration of The El Capitan, the historic theater where Orson Welles debuted his controversial film, Citizen Kane in 1941. Theatre designer Joseph J. Musil, with the supervision of the National Park Service's Department of the Interior, and guidance from conservator Martin Weil and architect Ed Fields, achieved the goal recreating the original 1926 look and feel — including original design elements such as the ornate plasterwork found hidden behind walls and the opera boxes in the main auditorium. The theatre reopened its doors to the public on June 19, 1991 for the world premiere of Walt Disney Pictures' The Rocketeer, which became the first of many Walt Disney Pictures feature films to premiere at the El Capitan Theatre.
