Gatorland Announces New Capybara Encounter and Summer Discounts

Summer fun has arrived at Gatorland, the “Alligator Capital of the Word,” with the brand new Capybara Encounter. The new guide-lead adventure takes visitors Friday through Monday afternoons to see Ben and Jerry the Capybaras up close on Flamingo Island where they swim, lay on the beach and enjoy the company of waterfowl, turtles and flamingos.

What’s Happening:

Capybara, native to South America, are a current internet obsession with over 116 million views on Tik Tok and Instagram Capybara appreciation sites rapidly growing in popularity. The giant rodents are known for their friendly and social nature.

Guests looking to take part should check times at the Petting Zoo. The cost is $10 per person, weather permitting and based on availability.

Gatorland is the perfect place to cool off in the summer with the Gator Gully Splash Park for kids of all ages, included in admission, and an entire family of four can visit Gatorland for the price of one admission to one of Orlando’s big theme parks.

In addition, Gatorland has extended the Florida Resident discount of half off a single day admissions ticket through July 31st, 2022. Adults pay just $16.50 rather than $32.99 plus tax; Children ages 3-12 pay $11.50 rather than $22.99 plus tax and Seniors 60+ pay $15.99 rather than $31.98 plus tax. Children 2 and under are free. Proof of Florida residency for adults is required.

Guests can also upgrade to the Greater Gator Package for just $13.59 plus tax. This combo ticket features 3 of the most popular attractions – Meet-A-Gator, Gator Chow to feed the Gators and a day pass on the Gatorland Express!

About Gatorland: