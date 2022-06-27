Marvel Unlimited Introduces New X-Men One-Shot Story “Birthday Side Quest” Starring Jubilee

Jubilee of X-Men fame is having a birthday and fans are invited to join the party! An all new one-shot featuring the young mutant is now available on the Marvel Unlimited app.

What’s Happening:

The Marvel Unlimited app is bringing True Believers everywhere a new X-Men story to enjoy starring Jubilee.

Writer and artist Jason Loo delivers the new one-shot, Birthday Side Quest for the X-Men Unlimited anthology series.

This title is available now on the app Marvel Unlimited in the exclusive Infinity Comics format.

Synopsis:

“It’s Jubilee’s birthday, so what better way to celebrate than with the rest of the Generation X team in an escape room? Only…nobody else seems quite as excited to spend time together as Jubilee is….maybe it’s time to let old friendships go? Or maybe not—as the escape room starts actively trying to kill them, the former teammates will have to band together just to make it out alive!”

Creative Team:

X-Men Unlimited #41: Birthday Side Quest is the latest exclusive offering from Marvel Unlimited. The story is available now in the app.

is the latest exclusive offering from Marvel Unlimited. The story is available now in the app. Writer, Artist & Colorist: Jason Loo

Editor: Lauren Amaro

Marvel Unlimited:

Marvel Unlimited is a one-stop destination for over 29,000 comics spanning the entire Marvel Universe.

The app is available for iPhone, iPad, Android devices and on web.

For more information on Marvel Unlimited comics, please visit: Marvel.com/unlimited.

