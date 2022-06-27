Scoot McNairy to Star Opposite Amy Adams in Neo-Horror Film “Nightbitch”

According to Variety, award winning actor Scoot McNairy will star opposite Amy Adams in the upcoming adaptation of the best-selling book Nightbitch.
- Being developed by Searchlight Pictures and Annapurna, the film will tell of a suburban mom (Adams) thrown into the stay-at-home routine of raising a toddler. As she embraces the feral power deeply rooted in motherhood, she becomes increasingly aware of the bizarre and undeniable signs that she may be turning into a dog.
- McNairy (C’mon C’mon) will star as Adams’ oft-traveling husband in the project.
- Annapurna picked up the rights to the book in July 2020 and was developing it as a vehicle for Adams, later bringing on Heller.
- Marielle Heller (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) is directing from her own script, adapted from Rachel Yoder’s debut novel.
- Producing the film are Megan Ellison, Anne Carey (who produced Heller’s The Diary of a Teenage Girl), Stacy O’Neil, Christina Oh, Adam Paulsen and Sue Naegle, as well as Heller and Adams.
- Heller and Brewster are producing via their Defiant By Nature production banner, Adams and O’Neil via their Bond Group company, and Carey via her Archer Gray shingle.
- Sammy Scher and Havilah Brewster are executive producing.
- The film will shoot this September in Los Angeles, and is set to stream on Hulu.
