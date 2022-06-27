Scoot McNairy to Star Opposite Amy Adams in Neo-Horror Film “Nightbitch”

According to Variety, award winning actor Scoot McNairy will star opposite Amy Adams in the upcoming adaptation of the best-selling book Nightbitch.

What’s Happening:

Being developed by Searchlight Pictures and Annapurna, the film will tell of a suburban mom (Adams) thrown into the stay-at-home routine of raising a toddler. As she embraces the feral power deeply rooted in motherhood, she becomes increasingly aware of the bizarre and undeniable signs that she may be turning into a dog.

McNairy ( C'mon C'mon )

) will star as Adams’ oft-traveling husband in the project. Annapurna picked up the rights to the book in July 2020 and was developing it as a vehicle for Adams, later bringing on Heller.

Marielle Heller ( Can You Ever Forgive Me? )

Producing the film are Megan Ellison, Anne Carey (who produced Heller's The Diary of a Teenage Girl ), Stacy O'Neil, Christina Oh, Adam Paulsen and Sue Naegle, as well as Heller and Adams.

), Stacy O’Neil, Christina Oh, Adam Paulsen and Sue Naegle, as well as Heller and Adams. Heller and Brewster are producing via their Defiant By Nature production banner, Adams and O’Neil via their Bond Group company, and Carey via her Archer Gray shingle.

Sammy Scher and Havilah Brewster are executive producing.

The film will shoot this September in Los Angeles, and is set to stream on Hulu