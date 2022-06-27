SeaWorld Orlando Announces New Details for the Second Annual Howl-O-Scream

The haunted season is just a few short months away, and SeaWorld Orlando is getting ready for their second annual Howl-O-Scream event. Today, they announced a few new details for the event.
What’s Happening:
- One of the houses from last year is getting a reimagining, with Captain’s Revenge: Drowned in Darkness. The description reads: “Don’t be tempted by the sea’s treasures. She’ll never let you escape to shore.”
- An all-new scare zone called Cut Throat Cove will be introduced this year.
- “This is it…the site of that horrific shipwreck. Those marauding pirates were too arrogant to see their downfall coming, and now they’re doomed to wander through a sea of gruesome reminders. Their souls are restless, and their anger is real. They’ll never stop seeking revenge on those who’ve escaped their ghostly fate. Steer clear—if you can.”
- The themed bar experience, Longshoremen Tavern, is back for 2022.
- “This year, there be a new tavern in port where pirates warm their bellies with flamin’ rum. You might hear tales of mythical monsters and intrepid adventurers. You might discover an old SeaWorld treasure that’s been (partially) resurrected. Take a break from the sirens and squalls and plant your weary hides here. The Longshoremen are dying to entertain you.”
- Finally, Manta will be open for an in-the-dark flying experience, joining Kraken and Mako which were open during last year’s event.
- Howl-O-Scream runs at SeaWorld Orlando from September 9th to October 31st. Tickets are now available here.