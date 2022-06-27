SeaWorld Orlando Announces New Details for the Second Annual Howl-O-Scream

The haunted season is just a few short months away, and SeaWorld Orlando is getting ready for their second annual Howl-O-Scream event. Today, they announced a few new details for the event.

☠️ announcement alert ☠️ think you have what it takes to survive?



– Newly Reimagined Captain's Revenge House

– New Cut Throat Cove scare zone

– New Ride Open: Manta

– Returning: Longshoremen Tavern



stay tuned for more…😈 #ScratchingTheSurface pic.twitter.com/QfwagvpNBg — Howl-O-Scream Orlando (@howloscreamorl) June 27, 2022

What’s Happening:

One of the houses from last year is getting a reimagining, with Captain’s Revenge: Drowned in Darkness. The description reads: “Don’t be tempted by the sea’s treasures. She’ll never let you escape to shore.”

An all-new scare zone called Cut Throat Cove will be introduced this year.

will be introduced this year. “This is it…the site of that horrific shipwreck. Those marauding pirates were too arrogant to see their downfall coming, and now they’re doomed to wander through a sea of gruesome reminders. Their souls are restless, and their anger is real. They’ll never stop seeking revenge on those who’ve escaped their ghostly fate. Steer clear—if you can.”