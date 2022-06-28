ESPN Announces Nominees for The 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital One

ESPN has announced the nominees for the 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital One, set to air on July 20th on ABC, with voting open now and fans being able to cast their vote until July 17th.
- ESPN announced the nominees for The 2022 ESPYS, which will broadcast live on Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC from Los Angeles.
- The star-studded ceremony will relive the highlight moments of the year, honor leading athletes and performances, and bring together the sports industry’s fan favorites and biggest stars.
- Top celebrities from sports and entertainment will gather to recognize nominees and honor winners in categories such as “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports,” “Best Athlete, Women’s Sports,” “Best Breakthrough Athlete,” “Best Record Breaking Performance,” “Best Championship Performance,” and “Best Comeback Athlete.”
- Per tradition, The 2022 ESPYS will also showcase the achievements of inspiring and courageous athletes who embody the spirit of The ESPYS through three pillar awards – the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage which will be presented to Vitali Klitschko, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance which will be presented to Dick Vitale, and The Pat Tillman Award for Service presented by MassMutual which will be presented to Gretchen Evans this year.
- The show supports ESPN’s ongoing commitment to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, launched in 1993 by ESPN in partnership with the late Jim Valvano.
- Making his fourth appearance in “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports,” Aaron Rodgers faces stiff competition from 2015 winner Stephen Curry, 2021 nominee Connor McDavid, and first-time challenger Shohei Ohtani.
- Returning “Best Athlete, Women’s Sports” nominees Candace Parker & Katie Ledecky join newcomers Sunisa Lee and Oksana Masters. Candace is the only contender looking for a second win, having captured the honor back in 2008.
- For the second-straight year, “Best NBA Player” will feature the trio of Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, and Stephen Curry. Joel Embiid rounds out the list of 2022 contenders.
- Fans can cast their vote at ESPN.com/ESPYS. Voting is now underway and all categories will close at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 17.
Complete List of Nominees:
- BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
- Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
- BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS
- Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon
- Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics
- Katie Ledecky, Swimming
- Candace Parker, Chicago Sky
- BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE
- Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit
- Eileen Gu, Skier
- Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
- Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
- BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE
- Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history
- Jocelyn Alo breaks Lauren Chamberlain’s home run record for most in Division I history (96)
- Allyson Felix, Track & Field won her 11th career medal surpassing Carl Lewis for the United States track and field record
- Tom Brady becomes the NFL all-time passing yards leader overtaking Drew Brees
- BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE
- Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – Super Bowl LVI
- Julianna Peña, UFC 269
- Max Verstappen, F1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche – Stanley Cup Finals
- BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE
- Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
- Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles
- Diamond DeShields, Phoenix Mercury
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
- BEST PLAY
- Unbelievable Corner Kick Goal by Megan Rapinoe
- Justin Tucker 66-yard NFL record field goal
- Ja Morant’s POSTER
- Hansel Enmanuel with the play of the year
- BEST TEAM
- Golden State Warriors, NBA
- Chicago Sky, WNBA
- Atlanta Braves, MLB
- Los Angeles Rams, NFL
- Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball
- Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football
- Colorado Avalanche, NHL
- BEST OLYMPIAN, WOMEN’S SPORTS
- Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics
- Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon
- Katie Ledecky, Swimming
- Allyson Felix, Track & Field
- BEST OLYMPIAN, MEN’S SPORTS
- Nathan Chen, Figure Skating
- Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey
- Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field
- Caeleb Dressel, Swimming
- BEST GAME
- Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in an OT thriller (AFC Divisional Game)
- UConn defeats NC State in double OT (Elite 8 NCAA Women’s Basketball)
- Kansas’ 16-point rally, which was the biggest comeback in championship game history (NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship)
- Bryce Young rallies Alabama to beat Auburn in four OTs (NCAA Football Iron Bowl)
- BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS
- Bryce Young, Alabama Football
- Dante Polvara, Georgetown Men’s Soccer
- Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga Men’s Basketball
- Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland Lacrosse
- BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS
- Aliyah Boston, South Carolina Women’s Basketball
- Jaelin Howell, Florida State Soccer
- Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball
- Charlotte North, Boston College Lacrosse
- BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, MEN’S SOCCER
- Karim Benzema, Real Madrid
- Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City
- Sadio Mané, Liverpool
- Kylian Mbappé, PSG
- BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SOCCER
- Alexia Putellas, Barcelona
- Sam Kerr, Chelsea
- Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal
- Caroline Graham Hansen, Barcelona
- BEST NFL PLAYER
- Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
- T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
- Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
- BEST MLB PLAYER
- Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
- Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
- Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
- Jorge Soler, Atlanta Braves
- BEST NHL PLAYER
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
- Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
- Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers
- BEST DRIVER
- Kyle Larson, NASCAR
- Max Verstappen, F1
- Steve Torrence, NHRA
- Álex Palou, IndyCar
- BEST NBA PLAYER
- Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
- Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- BEST WNBA PLAYER
- Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun
- Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
- Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury
- Candace Parker, Chicago Sky
- BEST BOXER
- Tyson Fury
- Shakur Stevenson
- Katie Taylor
- Mikaela Mayer
- BEST MMA FIGHTER
- Alexander Volkanovski
- Charles Oliveira
- Kamaru Usman
- Kayla Harrison
- BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S GOLF
- Scottie Scheffler
- Cameron Smith
- Justin Thomas
- Jon Rahm
- BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S GOLF
- Nelly Korda
- Ko Jin-young
- Lydia Ko
- Minjee Lee
- BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S TENNIS
- Rafael Nadal
- Dylan Alcott
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Felix Auger-Aliassime
- BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S TENNIS
- Emma Raducanu
- Ashleigh Barty
- Iga Świątek
- Leylah Fernandez
- BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S ACTION SPORTS
- Eli Tomac, Supercross
- Alex Hall, Ski
- Yuto Horigome, Skateboard
- Ayumu Hirano, Snowboard
- BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S ACTION SPORTS
- Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Snowboard
- Eileen Gu, Ski
- Rayssa Leal, Skateboard
- Chloe Kim, Snowboard
- BEST JOCKEY
- Flavien Prat
- Irad Ortiz
- Jose Ortiz
- Joel Rosario
- BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, MEN’S SPORTS
- Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey
- Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field
- Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon & Swimming
- Ian Seidenfeld, Table Tennis
- BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, WOMEN’S SPORTS
- Oksana Masters, Cycling & Nordic/Biathlon
- Jessica Long, Swimming
- Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding
- Kate Ward, Soccer
- BEST BOWLER
- Jason Belmonte
- Anthony Simonsen
- Kyle Troup
- Dom Barrett
- BEST MLS PLAYER
- Valentin Castellanos, NYCFC
- Jesús Ferreira, FC Dallas
- Carles Gil, New England Revolution
- Carlos Vela, LAFC
- BEST NWSL PLAYER
- Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit
- Aubrey Bledsoe, Washington Spirit
- Jess Fishlock, OL Reign
- Caprice Dydasco, NJ/NY Gotham FC
- BEST WWE MOMENT
- MATCH 1
- Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble
- Bianca Belair wins RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania
- MATCH 2
- John Cena returns at Money In The Bank
- Ronda Rousey returns 4 months after giving birth to win Royal Rumble
- MATCH 3
- WWE welcomes back fans with full live crowd (Smackdown 7/16)
- Stone Cold stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee on WrestleMania Night 2
- MATCH 4
- Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to win both the Universal & WWE Championship
- Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania
- MATCH 5
- Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship (RAW 9/13)
- The Miz turns on Logan Paul at WrestleMania
- MATCH 6
- Becky Lynch returns at SummerSlam
- Undertaker inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame
- MATCH 7
- Edge defeats Seth Rollins in a Hell In A Cell match at Crown Jewel
- Wee man body slams Sami Zayn at WrestleMania MATCH 8
- Brock Lesnar returns at SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns
- Stone Cold returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania
- MATCH 1
