ESPN Announces Nominees for The 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital One

ESPN has announced the nominees for the 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital One, set to air on July 20th on ABC, with voting open now and fans being able to cast their vote until July 17th.

ESPN announced the nominees for The 2022 ESPYS , which will broadcast live on Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC from Los Angeles.

, which will broadcast live on Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC from Los Angeles. The star-studded ceremony will relive the highlight moments of the year, honor leading athletes and performances, and bring together the sports industry’s fan favorites and biggest stars.

Top celebrities from sports and entertainment will gather to recognize nominees and honor winners in categories such as “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports,” “Best Athlete, Women’s Sports,” “Best Breakthrough Athlete,” “Best Record Breaking Performance,” “Best Championship Performance,” and “Best Comeback Athlete.”

Per tradition, The 2022 ESPYS will also showcase the achievements of inspiring and courageous athletes who embody the spirit of The ESPYS through three pillar awards – the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage which will be presented to Vitali Klitschko, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance which will be presented to Dick Vitale, and The Pat Tillman Award for Service presented by MassMutual which will be presented to Gretchen Evans this year.

will also showcase the achievements of inspiring and courageous athletes who embody the spirit of The ESPYS through three pillar awards – the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage which will be presented to Vitali Klitschko, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance which will be presented to Dick Vitale, and The Pat Tillman Award for Service presented by MassMutual which will be presented to Gretchen Evans this year. The show supports ESPN’s ongoing commitment to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, launched in 1993 by ESPN in partnership with the late Jim Valvano.

Making his fourth appearance in “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports,” Aaron Rodgers faces stiff competition from 2015 winner Stephen Curry, 2021 nominee Connor McDavid, and first-time challenger Shohei Ohtani.

Returning “Best Athlete, Women’s Sports” nominees Candace Parker & Katie Ledecky join newcomers Sunisa Lee and Oksana Masters. Candace is the only contender looking for a second win, having captured the honor back in 2008.

For the second-straight year, “Best NBA Player” will feature the trio of Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, and Stephen Curry. Joel Embiid rounds out the list of 2022 contenders.

Fans can cast their vote at ESPN.com/ESPYS

Complete List of Nominees:

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics Katie Ledecky, Swimming Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit Eileen Gu, Skier Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history Jocelyn Alo breaks Lauren Chamberlain’s home run record for most in Division I history (96) Allyson Felix, Track & Field won her 11th career medal surpassing Carl Lewis for the United States track and field record Tom Brady becomes the NFL all-time passing yards leader overtaking Drew Brees

BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – Super Bowl LVI Julianna Peña, UFC 269 Max Verstappen, F1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche – Stanley Cup Finals

BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles Diamond DeShields, Phoenix Mercury Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

BEST PLAY Unbelievable Corner Kick Goal by Megan Rapinoe Justin Tucker 66-yard NFL record field goal Ja Morant’s POSTER Hansel Enmanuel with the play of the year

BEST TEAM Golden State Warriors, NBA Chicago Sky, WNBA Atlanta Braves, MLB Los Angeles Rams, NFL Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football Colorado Avalanche, NHL

BEST OLYMPIAN, WOMEN’S SPORTS Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon Katie Ledecky, Swimming Allyson Felix, Track & Field

BEST OLYMPIAN, MEN’S SPORTS Nathan Chen, Figure Skating Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field Caeleb Dressel, Swimming

BEST GAME Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in an OT thriller (AFC Divisional Game) UConn defeats NC State in double OT (Elite 8 NCAA Women’s Basketball) Kansas’ 16-point rally, which was the biggest comeback in championship game history (NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship) Bryce Young rallies Alabama to beat Auburn in four OTs (NCAA Football Iron Bowl)

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS Bryce Young, Alabama Football Dante Polvara, Georgetown Men’s Soccer Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga Men’s Basketball Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland Lacrosse

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS Aliyah Boston, South Carolina Women’s Basketball Jaelin Howell, Florida State Soccer Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball Charlotte North, Boston College Lacrosse

BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, MEN’S SOCCER Karim Benzema, Real Madrid Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City Sadio Mané, Liverpool Kylian Mbappé, PSG

BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SOCCER Alexia Putellas, Barcelona Sam Kerr, Chelsea Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal Caroline Graham Hansen, Barcelona

BEST NFL PLAYER Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

BEST MLB PLAYER Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies Aaron Judge, New York Yankees Jorge Soler, Atlanta Braves

BEST NHL PLAYER Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs Roman Josi, Nashville Predators Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

BEST DRIVER Kyle Larson, NASCAR Max Verstappen, F1 Steve Torrence, NHRA Álex Palou, IndyCar

BEST NBA PLAYER Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

BEST WNBA PLAYER Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

BEST BOXER Tyson Fury Shakur Stevenson Katie Taylor Mikaela Mayer

BEST MMA FIGHTER Alexander Volkanovski Charles Oliveira Kamaru Usman Kayla Harrison

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S GOLF Scottie Scheffler Cameron Smith Justin Thomas Jon Rahm

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S GOLF Nelly Korda Ko Jin-young Lydia Ko Minjee Lee

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S TENNIS Rafael Nadal Dylan Alcott Carlos Alcaraz Felix Auger-Aliassime

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S TENNIS Emma Raducanu Ashleigh Barty Iga Świątek Leylah Fernandez

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S ACTION SPORTS Eli Tomac, Supercross Alex Hall, Ski Yuto Horigome, Skateboard Ayumu Hirano, Snowboard

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S ACTION SPORTS Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Snowboard Eileen Gu, Ski Rayssa Leal, Skateboard Chloe Kim, Snowboard

BEST JOCKEY Flavien Prat Irad Ortiz Jose Ortiz Joel Rosario

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, MEN’S SPORTS Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon & Swimming Ian Seidenfeld, Table Tennis

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, WOMEN’S SPORTS Oksana Masters, Cycling & Nordic/Biathlon Jessica Long, Swimming Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding Kate Ward, Soccer

BEST BOWLER Jason Belmonte Anthony Simonsen Kyle Troup Dom Barrett

BEST MLS PLAYER Valentin Castellanos, NYCFC Jesús Ferreira, FC Dallas Carles Gil, New England Revolution Carlos Vela, LAFC

BEST NWSL PLAYER Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit Aubrey Bledsoe, Washington Spirit Jess Fishlock, OL Reign Caprice Dydasco, NJ/NY Gotham FC

BEST WWE MOMENT MATCH 1 Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble Bianca Belair wins RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania MATCH 2 John Cena returns at Money In The Bank Ronda Rousey returns 4 months after giving birth to win Royal Rumble MATCH 3 WWE welcomes back fans with full live crowd (Smackdown 7/16) Stone Cold stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee on WrestleMania Night 2 MATCH 4 Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to win both the Universal & WWE Championship Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania MATCH 5 Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship (RAW 9/13) The Miz turns on Logan Paul at WrestleMania MATCH 6 Becky Lynch returns at SummerSlam Undertaker inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame MATCH 7 Edge defeats Seth Rollins in a Hell In A Cell match at Crown Jewel Wee man body slams Sami Zayn at WrestleMania MATCH 8 Brock Lesnar returns at SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns Stone Cold returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania



