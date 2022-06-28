Babu Frik Figure and Black Series Droid Collection Spotted in Droid Depot at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Guests to Disney’s Hollywood Studios can get their hands on a new Babu Frik figure, or a complete set of five Star Wars Black Series figures from Hasbro while visiting the Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the park.

A new figure of Babu Frik, the droidsmith who appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker , has appeared on the shelves of the Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

, has appeared on the shelves of the Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The figure features real life sounds, multiple points of articulation, mouth and head movement, and a visor that rotates down over his eyes that lights up as well.

Unlike many of the other products of Droid Depot, the Babu Frik figure does not interact with the various environments of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The figure retails for $59.99.

Babu Frik was an Anzellan who lived during the time of the New Republic Era and the war between the First Order and the Resistance. He maintained a workshop where he worked as a droidsmith among the Spice Runners of Kijimi. He could reprogram or modify almost any droid, regardless of its security measures.

Babu Frik can also be found in a special Star Wars The Black Series set of figures available at the Droid Depot from Hasbro.

The box of five figures shares a bit about the Droid Depot, sharing that it is filled with a variety of different types of droids from across the galaxy including astromech droids, battle droids, protocol droids, pit droids, security droids, and more.

Alongside Babu Frik, figures of K-7R1, CB-23, a pit droid and a battle droid can be found.

The set of five figures retails at the Droid Depot for $74.99.