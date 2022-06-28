Babu Frik Figure and Black Series Droid Collection Spotted in Droid Depot at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Guests to Disney’s Hollywood Studios can get their hands on a new Babu Frik figure, or a complete set of five Star Wars Black Series figures from Hasbro while visiting the Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the park.
- A new figure of Babu Frik, the droidsmith who appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, has appeared on the shelves of the Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- The figure features real life sounds, multiple points of articulation, mouth and head movement, and a visor that rotates down over his eyes that lights up as well.
- Unlike many of the other products of Droid Depot, the Babu Frik figure does not interact with the various environments of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- The figure retails for $59.99.
- Babu Frik was an Anzellan who lived during the time of the New Republic Era and the war between the First Order and the Resistance. He maintained a workshop where he worked as a droidsmith among the Spice Runners of Kijimi. He could reprogram or modify almost any droid, regardless of its security measures.
- Babu Frik can also be found in a special Star Wars The Black Series set of figures available at the Droid Depot from Hasbro.
- The box of five figures shares a bit about the Droid Depot, sharing that it is filled with a variety of different types of droids from across the galaxy including astromech droids, battle droids, protocol droids, pit droids, security droids, and more.
- Alongside Babu Frik, figures of K-7R1, CB-23, a pit droid and a battle droid can be found.
- The set of five figures retails at the Droid Depot for $74.99.
