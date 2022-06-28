Disneyland Resort Seeking Performers to Portray Marvel’s Wong

Disneyland Resort is getting ready to introduce a new character for meeting and greeting, likely in the new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

Disney Live Entertainment is accepting submissions from actors for the role of Wong from the Marvel

Performers at the Disneyland Resort are covered by a collective bargaining agreement with the American Guild of Variety Artists. All those auditioning for the role below must be eligible and willing to join AGVA or be a member in good standing.

According to the posting Doctor Strange and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings . Type-cast.

and . Type-cast. Stocky build and a powerful presence. A master of the mystic arts, Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, is a gifted and highly intelligent master of the mystic arts who always gets the last word. Potential performers must be authorized to work in the United States, must be at least 18 years of age and a High School graduate, and must be available for a virtual callback on July 11.

Audition submissions take place in a two step process, and candidates must submit AND check-in to the audition to be considered. Candidates must go to the official website

Submissions must be received by 11:59 PM PST July 7, 2022.

While the posting does not clearly specify where Wong will be making an appearance, it is likely he will be seen in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, the park’s newest land. Though home to attractions like WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure Disney+