ESPN Announces Nominees For The 2022 Sports Humanitarian Awards

ESPN has announced the nominees for the 2022 Sports Humanitarian Awards, featuring the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award and Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award.

What’s Happening:

The eighth annual Sports Humanitarian Awards is a celebration of the impact made by athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who are using sports to make a difference in their communities and throughout the world. This year, the Sports Humanitarian Awards will combine with The 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capitol One for a week of inspirational programming that showcases service, character and achievement in sports. The ESPYS will air live on ABC

This year's nominees and honorees include: Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award Anthony Barr, NFL Free Agent Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals Brad Stuver, Austin FC Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Awards Chris Evert Steve Gleason Dikembe Mutombo Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Denver Broncos Miami HEAT Pittsburgh Penguins Seattle Storm

The Sports Humanitarian Awards will feature honorees as part of The 2022 ESPYS including the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award, and the League Humanitarian Leadership Award. Additional Sports Humanitarian Awards will be presented across ESPN platforms in the week leading up to The ESPYS.

Multiple sports leagues and governing bodies including MLS, MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, UFC, USTA, WNBA and WWE are sponsors of the Sports Humanitarian Awards and have nominated athletes and teams who are transforming lives and uplifting communities. The Awards will once again benefit the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

What They’re Saying:

Kevin Martinez, vice president of ESPN Corporate Citizenship: “We’re thrilled to recognize and celebrate those who are following in the footsteps of iconic humanitarians in sports including Muhammad Ali and Billie Jean King, and are using the power of sports to create change. A week of powerful programming including and leading up to the ESPYS will showcase that the impact of sports reverberates well beyond the field of play and into communities across the globe.”