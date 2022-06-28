Lyft is offering a $5 coupon for standard rides for guests on July 29th and July 30th when you use the Minnie Van service.
What's Happening:
- When guests travel to Walt Disney World, figuring out how you're going to be getting around the property is a big thing. There are buses and monorails all around, but they can only take you places on their assigned time schedule. Minnie Van is a service where you can order a car using Lyft and be taken anywhere around the Walt Disney World property that you need.
- When the parks reopened after the COVID-19 shutdown, many services did not return right away, and one of those was Minnie Vans.
- Disney announced they would be returning on July 29th, and if you're planning on taking advantage of the service once again on July 29th and July 30th only, there is a $5 coupon available for standard rides only.
- Disney Parks Blog had posted this promotion at the bottom of one of their articles. It states: Using the Lyft app beginning June 29 as a special treat to celebrate the service’s return, Lyft is offering guests who order a Minnie Van on June 29 and 30 a $5 coupon to use on their next standard Lyft ride, while supplies last. Coupon provided by Lyft is not valid for use on Minnie Van rides.
