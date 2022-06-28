Lyft is offering a $5 coupon for standard rides for guests on July 29th and July 30th when you use the Minnie Van service.

What's Happening:

When guests travel to Walt Disney World

When the parks reopened after the COVID-19 shutdown, many services did not return right away, and one of those was Minnie Vans.

Disney announced they would be returning on July 29th, and if you're planning on taking advantage of the service once again on July 29th and July 30th only, there is a $5 coupon available for standard rides only.

