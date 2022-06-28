New “Thor: Love and Thunder” Featurette Looks at the Legacy of Thor

Marvel has shared a new featurette for their upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder. The new video takes a look at the legacy of Thor and celebrates the fact that it has been more than 10 years that Chris Hemsworth has been portraying the character.
- The new featurette, titled “Legacy of Thor,” features insight from Kevin Feige regarding Marvel’s casting of Hemsworth as the iconic character.
- It also features interviews with Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi, who talk about being inspired by Hemsworth’s work ethic, comedic timing and his performances as a whole.
- Check out the full featurette below:
About Thor: Love and Thunder:
- “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”
- Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok and voices the popular character, Korg.
- The movie is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum
- Catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters starting July 8th, 2022.