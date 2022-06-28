New “Thor: Love and Thunder” Featurette Looks at the Legacy of Thor

Marvel has shared a new featurette for their upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder. The new video takes a look at the legacy of Thor and celebrates the fact that it has been more than 10 years that Chris Hemsworth has been portraying the character.

The new featurette, titled “Legacy of Thor,” features insight from Kevin Feige regarding Marvel’s casting of Hemsworth as the iconic character.

It also features interviews with Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi, who talk about being inspired by Hemsworth’s work ethic, comedic timing and his performances as a whole.

Check out the full featurette below:

About Thor: Love and Thunder: