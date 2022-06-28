Shanghai Disneyland Set to Reopen on June 30

After temporarily closing in March of this year due to rising COVID cases, Shanghai Disneyland is once again set to reopen later this week

What’s Happening:

According to the resort’s official website, Shanghai Disneyland will reopen on June 30th.

Tickets for the park will go on sale starting June 29th, with reservation for Annual Passholders opening the same day.

During this reopening phase, the resort will implement enhanced health and safety measures and undertake a careful ramp up of operations.

This includes operating at a limited daily capacity and making changes to accommodate social distance.

There are also a number of health screening requirements guests must adhere to (as detailed below).

While most attractions at the park will reopen, other experiences such as Explorer Canoes, Selfie Spot with Mickey at the Gardens of Imagination and Marvel

Guests are advised to check the resort’s official website and app for details on attraction and entertainment availability and operations.

Previously, Disneytown and the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel reopened on June 16th, with Wishing Star Park reopening prior to that.

Required pandemic measures at Shanghai Disney:

All guests, regardless of age, will be required to present a green Shanghai Health QR Code (“Suishenma”) and a negative Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) taken within 72 hours (from sampling time) prior to entering any area of Shanghai Disney Resort.

In order to comply with government guidelines for tourism destinations, proof of a negative NAT taken within 72 hours is mandatory (we are not able to accept proof of 24 hour NAT sampling in lieu of a valid negative NAT result).

Guests are strongly recommended to register for their Shanghai Health QR Code via the Suishenban App, Weixin/WeChat or Alipay prior to their arrival. For guests without a smart phone, please bundle your QR code with a family member via the Suishenban App, Weixin/WeChat or Alipay, and an offline Suishenma, applied via the Government Online-Offline Shanghai (“Yiwangtongban”) platform, with valid NAT information will also be accepted. Guests using the offline Suishenma will be required to present it to our onsite Cast to scan and verify the information as well as to present a valid government ID at the same time;

All guests will also be required to scan the “Venue Code” and present a green code to Cast, or present the Shanghai Health QR Code to onsite Cast for scanning to confirm the validity, upon entering Shanghai Disney Resort. Additional scanning of the Venue Code may also be required upon entering different locations across the resort;

All guests visiting Shanghai Disneyland Hotel are required to present a green Telecommunication Data Based Travel Itinerary Card (Travel Itinerary Card) and complete the Health Declaration Form during check-in at the Front Desk and Magic Kingdom Lounge. If a guest is unable to complete scanning the “Venue Code”, unable to present a green Shanghai Health QR Code and a negative NAT taken within 72 hours, unable to present a green Travel Itinerary Card or if a guest has traveled to one of the medium or high-risk areas affected by COVID-19 over the past 14 days, they may not be able to check in. In accordance with local government directives, if a guest develops a fever or a fever with the following symptoms: cough, cough up sputum, runny nose, sore throat, chest aches and tension during their stay at one of our resort hotels, they will be asked to seek medical attention at a designated medical clinic;

All guests will continue to be required to undergo temperature screening upon entering Shanghai Disney Resort;

All guests will be required to wear masks during their entire visit to the resort in both indoor and outdoor settings, except when dining;

All guests will be required to strictly follow social distancing requirements, and a safe distance should be kept while queuing, watching outdoor performances or dining;

All guests will be encouraged to maintain good personal hygiene;

All Cast Members at Shanghai Disney Resort, tenant employees at Disneytown and third-party vendors will be required to undergo regular NAT and antigen tests as well as conduct temperature screening and recording following government requirements.

Buying Tickets for Shanghai Disneyland’s Reopening:

Tickets for Shanghai Disneyland will go on sale via the Shanghai Disney Resort official website, app, Weixin/WeChat account, the resort’s Reservation Center and the resort’s official travel partners’ channels beginning 7:00, June 29, 2022, with a limited number of tickets available for purchase each day.

During the initial reopening stage, the Shanghai Disneyland ticketing calendar will be available on a rolling 30-day basis.

Guests are recommended to purchase a dated admission ticket prior to their arrival as onsite ticket booths will continue to remain closed.

Annual Pass Reservations for Shanghai Disneyland: