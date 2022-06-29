Photos/Video: The Grand Features of the Grand Hall Aboard The New Disney Wish

As we continue our look around the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Wish, let’s take a quick look at the new atrium of the ship, dubbed the Grand Hall.

The Grand Hall is inspired by fairy tales like Cinderella, with a beautiful staircase that serves as a warm welcome to passengers as they come aboard the new ship. The chandelier evokes the imagery of pixie dust as it illuminates the venue. The shape was inspired by the Fairy Godmother’s spiral of magic she places around Cinderella in the film.

As other Disney Cruise Line ships feature a statue in each atrium, the Grand Hall is no different, with a statue of Cinderella (and friends!) welcoming those aboard.

On display, you’ll also find a collection of art and artifacts from the development of the ship that you’re currently aboard, complete with shipmaking pieces and smaller things like the room number displays outside of guest staterooms.

You’ll also find an amazing piece of art that also loosely and unofficially serves as a map of the ship.

Passengers will also find characters welcoming them aboard the ship from a balcony above a stage in the Grand Hall.

The Grand Hall also serves as the starting point of a very special way of entering the kids activities area, the Oceaneers Club, via a “secret” slide from the Grand Hall.

This is the best way to enter the Oceaneer Club on the #DisneyWish. Slide from the Grand Hall on Deck 3 right into it on Deck 2. More @DisneyWish photos and videos here: https://t.co/g5kYuyQ5IT pic.twitter.com/45sWQN1oQA — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) June 29, 2022

Just off the Grand Hall, guests can find an array of shops and the Wishing Star Cafe.

