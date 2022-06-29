Pro Hall of Fame football player Randy Moss joined the world's largest swimming lesson at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, according to Disney Parks Blog.

NFL legend Randy Moss made an appearance at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon during the world's largest swimming lesson event.

He joined nearly 300 students from local nonprofit organizations while they learned the importance of water safety.

Moss is an avid fisherman and boater himself and has explained the importance of kids needing to learn how to swim.

He shared: "I just love being a part of something like this, and most of all, helping the kids really understand the importance of safety on the water."

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson is an annual event that is held at different locations worldwide and serves as a platform for local aquatic facilities to be a part of the community.

There were hundreds of students from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida and Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida who took part in this event at Typhoon Lagoon and made it the largest lesson site in Florida.

Once they arrived at Typhoon Lagoon, students were welcomed by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.