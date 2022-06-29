“See How They Run” Coming to Theaters This September

See How They Run is a new film coming out on September 30, 2022 from Searchlight Pictures. They shared on their Twitter page artwork for this new movie.

What's Happening:

  • Searchlight Pictures shared the artwork for the new film See How They Run, which will be coming to theaters on September 30th, 2022 and is rated PG-13.

See How They Run Synopsis:

  • When members of a Hollywood film production are murdered, a world-weary Inspector and an overzealous rookie find themselves in the midst of a puzzling whodunit.

Cast:

  • Sam Rockwell
  • Saoirse Ronan,
  • David Oyelowo
  • Adrien Brody
  • Ruth Wilson