Shanghai Disneyland About to Reopen on June 30th

We are one day away from the reopening of Shanghai Disneyland on June 30th, 2022. Cast members have been hard at work to get everything ready to welcome guests yet again, and there are lots of incredible experiences available. Here is what was shared in the official press release.

What's Happening:

Shanghai Disneyland is ready to welcome guests back to the park, officially reopening to the public on June 30, 2022. With a line-up of fan-favorite offerings and experiences, guests will once again find themselves immersed in the unforgettable magic of Disney as they reunite and celebrate with friends old and new throughout Shanghai Disneyland. Park tickets are available to purchase through Shanghai Disney Resort’s official online and travel partner channels beginning today.

Annual Pass holders can also make reservations starting today as they look ahead to returning to this happy place. With the much-anticipated reopening just around the corner, guests of all ages will soon rediscover fun, fantasy and adventure in every corner of Shanghai Disneyland.

In preparation for the park’s reopening, Cast Members at Shanghai Disney Resort have been hard at work to provide guests with a safe and magical experience, including conducting extensive testing for every attraction and adding magic with fresh paint, decorations and landscaping throughout the park. Shanghai Disneyland has also implemented a comprehensive series of measures to promote safe, healthy visits with initiatives in place to support guests throughout their visit.

Light Is In You: Celebrate Your Return with Spirit and Style:

To turn up the excitement even further, Shanghai Disney Resort is inviting every guest to take part in a month-long celebration of style and fun inspired by the popular Light Is In You song that opens the park’s famed nighttime spectacular. Light Is In You reflects powerful themes of bravery and confidence, and guests are encouraged to express their passion and optimism by putting together their eye-catching outfits for their visit to Shanghai Disneyland.

Guests will become part of the cheerful vibe radiating throughout the park as their inner light shines at its brightest. Stylish guests might even have a chance to have their photo taken by the resort's official photographers and shared on Shanghai Disney Resort's official social media platforms. As with all celebrations and festivities, guests are reminded to comply with park rules and regulations and enhanced health and safety measures to ensure a magical visit for all guests.

Embrace Color and Magic:

With their first steps back into Shanghai Disneyland, guests will be immersed in the unparalleled beauty of nature. A cool breeze ushers in happiness through the leaves while vibrant plants and beautiful blossoms paint the park in a magnificent rainbow of colors, making the park a remarkable rendezvous point for friends and family to enjoy the outdoors together.

During magical days and memorable nights, guests can enjoy the enchantment of Shanghai Disneyland from sunshine to sunset with the return of all-day entertainment offerings. The park’s signature Mickey’s Storybook Express, the spectacular Mickey’s Storybook Adventure , and the must-see ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration are just some of the experiences guests will encounter as they re-discover Shanghai Disneyland. The hit Color-Fest: A Street Party! will also be returning to Mickey Avenue for a limited time, with a myriad of Disney characters and dancers in vibrant costumes joining the festivities to give guests an unforgettable experience.

Energy and enthusiasm abound amongst Disney characters who can barely contain their excitement in welcoming guests back to the park. Mickey and his pals and Duffy and his friends will be palling around Mickey Avenue to bring a smile to guests' faces as they enter the park. Characters from all around the resort—including the Disney Princesses, Marvel

Guests who have been missing the delectable tastes of Disney will delight in the unique menus and accompanying souvenirs found at food and beverage locations across Shanghai Disneyland. Superhero fans will especially enjoy the renewed Marvel dining experience at Stargazer Grill, complete with a special menu fit for a superhero. The popular restaurant will be rolling out familiar favorites and fresh new dishes like the satisfying Avengers Family Feast, the Marvel Snack Combo, and a giant new Tomahawk steak!

Guests looking to take frame-worthy photos while enjoying the flavors of Disney should not miss the adorable desserts and playful souvenirs inspired by beloved Disney characters, including LinaBell. Guests can head over to Il Paperino for LinaBell-themed strawberry-and-vanilla flavored ice cream cones and waffles that make for a sumptuous snack during a sizzling summer day. Guests should remember to take their new character-themed goblets, sippers, or popcorn buckets with them on their journey for a picture-perfect accessory in photos and selfies.

With the park reopening, be ready to dive into Disney’s immersive shopping experience available at dozens of shops throughout the resort and explore the extensive array of exclusive Disney apparel, toys, stationery, collectibles and gifts lining the shelves. Guests will discover colorful souvenirs inspired by their favorite Disney characters and stories, bringing home an extra touch of magic to remember their joyful return to Shanghai Disneyland. Guests will also have the opportunity to relive all of the magical moments and delightful sensations from the resort’s 5th Birthday Celebration with a broad selection of 5th Birthday-themed souvenirs.

Plan Your Next Vacation with Loved Ones Today:

Park tickets are now available for purchase on Shanghai Disney Resort’s official website, app, Weixin/WeChat account, the resort’s Reservation Center and the resort’s official travel partners’ channels, with a limited number of tickets available for purchase each day. During the initial reopening stage, the Shanghai Disneyland ticketing calendar will be available on a rolling 30-day basis. Guests are recommended to purchase a dated admission ticket prior to their arrival as onsite ticket booths will continue to remain closed. In addition, the resort is offering a variety of ticket and staycation packages so guests can enjoy extra benefits at great prices:

Those looking to experience the thrilling attractions throughout Shanghai Disneyland can opt for the Disney Dream Day Package. Available for purchase across a number of official channels, this package offers guests faster access to some of the park’s most popular rides. The Disney Dream Day Package includes a one-day dated ticket plus Disney Premier Access in bundles of either three or six different attractions.

Guests planning a multi-day visit or a family vacation to the resort can book a stay at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel with the Disney Magic Vacation package. Available for purchase across a number of official channels, the package includes: a one-night stay for two guests at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, two standard single-day Shanghai Disneyland tickets, breakfast for two at the hotel, plus special room decorations. Guests who purchase this package will also receive either a one-day Disney PhotoPass or a Disney birthday cake.

Shanghai Disneyland Annual Pass holders can make reservations to begin planning their celebrations and enjoy the wide variety of exclusive benefits. In order to ensure successful admission into the theme park, all Annual Pass holders will be required to make an advanced reservation for their visit date through the resort’s official online channels during the initial reopening phase. The reservation page will open at 13:00 on a daily basis, with a 30-day reservation calendar to be available for Annual Pass holders to check the valid visitation dates for their Passes and make reservations accordingly. Up to three reservations can be held by each Pass holder within the 30-day reservation window. The validity period of an effective Shanghai Disneyland Annual Pass will continue to be extended, until further notice.

Enjoy a Celebration-themed Staycation with the New Donald Duck-themed Hotel Room: