Adventures by Disney Raises Minimum Age Requirement

Adventures by Disney will be changing the minimum age requirement for land adventures, escapes, and river cruises. The minimum age used to be four years old, but now it will be adjusted to five. Here is what was shared in the official press release.
What's Happening:
- Adventures by Disney continually evaluates its offerings to ensure a best-in-class Guest experience. Effective immediately, Adventures by Disney will be adjusting the minimum age requirement for Land Adventures (excluding Private Adventures), Escapes, and River Cruises. For all Adventures by Disney experiences with a prior minimum age of four, the minimum age requirement will be adjusted to five.
- Travel parties including a four-year-old Guest with confirmed existing reservations for 2022 or 2023 departures will still be permitted to travel. All bookings from June 30, 2022 forward will be subject to this new age requirement.
- Please note that each Adventures by Disney vacation is unique and minimum age requirements vary based on the trip type, destination and activities suited for different age groups. Some trips are designated as adult-only departures. Please check the specific trip itinerary on DisneyTravelAgents.com to confirm age requirements.
- As a reminder, all Adventures by Disney Guests must provide proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before traveling. In light of the recent update to CDC guidelines, this includes four-year-old Guests who will be traveling under an existing reservation. Adventures by Disney Vacationistas will be reaching out to parties including four-year-old Guests to relay this expectation.