Ashley Kline-Shapiro Promoted to VP, Unscripted and Slate Publicity at ABC Entertainment and Walt Disney Television Alternative

According to Variety, Ashley Kline-Shapiro has been promoted to VP of unscripted and slate publicity for ABC Entertainment and Walt Disney Television Alternative.
What’s Happening:
- As part of the announcement, ABC revealed that it had launched a new slate publicity and special projects division, overseen by Kline-Shapiro, “responsible for identifying collaborative opportunities across the ABC and General Entertainment programming slate, streamlining the approach to publicity events, festivals and junkets.”
- Kline-Shapiro, who has overseen unscripted publicity for ABC Entertainment, will add Live with Kelly and Ryan and the new slate publicity and special projects team to her oversight.
- She also handles executive media relations for Disney TV alternative boss Rob Mills’ portfolio, including working with the corporate communications team and others across Disney Television Studios and Hulu Originals.
- Kline-Shapiro reports to Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, executive VP, publicity and Events for ABC and Disney General Entertainment.
- As part of the announcement, Kline-Shapiro’s direct reports have also been promoted: Chelsie Tanamachi, who was elevated to director of publicity, unscripted and alternative programming for ABC Entertainment; and Nicole Balgemino-Kim, now director of slate publicity and special projects.
- Kline-Shapiro was most recently executive director, communications, handling unscripted programming across ABC, including specials, award shows and late-night. Her other credits include Disney Channel Worldwide and Bravo.
What They’re Saying:
- Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, executive VP, publicity and Events for ABC and Disney General Entertainment, said: “Ashley is a gifted publicist whose bold campaigns have distinguished ABC Entertainment unscripted content as best in class. Her expertise, understanding of Rob’s business, and irreplaceable hands-on experience have been key drivers for the success of our campaigns; and, most importantly, she has fostered an environment for her talented teams to feel empowered to do their best work.”
- Ashley Kline-Shapiro said: “I am so appreciative of Naomi, Shannon and Rob’s continued leadership and support. They are the most creative and strategic leaders, and I feel so lucky to work with them and their incredible teams as we promote ABC Entertainment and WDT Alternative’s unparalleled unscripted programming and content.”