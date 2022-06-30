Ashley Kline-Shapiro Promoted to VP, Unscripted and Slate Publicity at ABC Entertainment and Walt Disney Television Alternative

According to Variety, Ashley Kline-Shapiro has been promoted to VP of unscripted and slate publicity for ABC Entertainment and Walt Disney Television Alternative.

What’s Happening:

As part of the announcement, ABC revealed that it had launched a new slate publicity and special projects division, overseen by Kline-Shapiro, “responsible for identifying collaborative opportunities across the ABC and General Entertainment programming slate, streamlining the approach to publicity events, festivals and junkets.”

Kline-Shapiro, who has overseen unscripted publicity for ABC Entertainment, will add Live with Kelly and Ryan

She also handles executive media relations for Disney TV alternative boss Rob Mills’ portfolio, including working with the corporate communications team and others across Disney Television Studios and Hulu

Kline-Shapiro reports to Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, executive VP, publicity and Events for ABC and Disney General Entertainment.

As part of the announcement, Kline-Shapiro’s direct reports have also been promoted: Chelsie Tanamachi, who was elevated to director of publicity, unscripted and alternative programming for ABC Entertainment; and Nicole Balgemino-Kim, now director of slate publicity and special projects.

Kline-Shapiro was most recently executive director, communications, handling unscripted programming across ABC, including specials, award shows and late-night. Her other credits include Disney Channel

What They’re Saying: