Photos: Perusing the Culinary Offerings at Marceline Market Aboard the Disney Wish

While the Disney Wish will offer upscale table-service experiences throughout the day, families will also be able to enjoy quick, convenient meals and snacks with more casual walk-up dining options than ever before.

Marceline Market

Named for Walt Disney’s early childhood hometown in Missouri, Marceline Market is a stylish food hall inspired by popular marketplaces around the world.

Here, guests will find an ever-changing menu of specialized offerings in a vibrant, free flow setting with both indoor and outdoor seating and breathtaking ocean views all around.

Featuring 10 food stalls and a café-style beverage bar in the center, Marceline Market will be styled as an old industrial loft converted into a bustling marketplace, but with a distinctly Disney design twist: At this food hall, the local proprietors are Disney characters themselves, as each station is themed to beloved animated films such as Tangled, Ratatouille, Alice in Wonderland, Zootopia and more.

These storied shopkeepers will curate a wide-ranging variety of freshly prepared cuisines for the whole family to enjoy, including American classics, international specialties, comfort foods, seafood, soups and salads, vegetarian and plant-based fare, baked goods, and desserts.

Similar to other buffets found in the Disney Cruise Line Fleet, Marceline Market will offer a casual, walk-around dining experience for breakfast and lunch, followed by table-service dining at dinnertime with entrees cooked to order.

We know what you’re thinking though… “Yeah yeah look at all this cool stuff that helps tell the story and create the setting… but what about the FOOD?!” Take a look at some of the offerings one can find during lunch!